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Raja Casablanca stars plead with South African coach to get the transfer moves to Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Everybody wants to play for Downs'
- Raja Casablanca
The growing allure of the Brazilians
Mamelodi Sundowns recently cemented their status as a global player by clinching the FIFA African-Asian-Pacific Cup with a victory over Al Ahli Saudi.
This success has resonated far beyond the borders of South Africa, establishing the Pretoria-based side as one of the most desirable destinations for talent across Africa.
Davids, who spent time coaching in Morocco, witnessed firsthand how the perception of the South African champions has shifted.
He noted that the consistent excellence displayed by the Brazilians in continental competitions has turned them into a benchmark for success.
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Davids reveals player pleas
Davids shared a remarkable insight into the mindset of his former squad in Casablanca.
admitted that his tenure in North Africa was often punctuated by requests from his own players to help facilitate a transfer to South Africa.
This level of interest highlights how the power dynamic in African football is shifting toward the south. Davids emphasized that the fear and respect Sundowns command is a direct result of their relentless presence in the final stages of the CAF Champions League.
He elaborated on this attraction by saying, “It’s very important for a leader [Patrice Mptsepe] with vision and know where he wants to take the club; not everybody understood what he meant when he said [he wants Sundowns to dominate in Africa],” Davids said as per iDiski Times.
“But now we see it, just for an example, I think any player at Raja [Casablanca] would always come to me and say, please get me into Sundowns.
“Everybody wants to play for Sundowns. Everybody fears Sundowns. That is just the visibility in the CAF Champions League, always being in semi-finals and finals.”
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The Motsepe vision realised
The transformation of Sundowns into an African powerhouse can be traced back to the ambitious roadmap laid out by Dr. Patrice Motsepe.
When the mining magnate first took control of the club, his goal of continental dominance was viewed by some as overly optimistic.
Davids was quick to defend the club’s trophy cabinet, noting that while they have only two Champions League titles, their consistency in reaching the latter stages of the competition makes them a perennial threat.
He commented, “And really, yes, only two Champions League titles, but it’s not easy to win the Champions League. They have always been there and thereabouts."
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A legacy beyond trophies
The impact of Sundowns’ rise extends beyond their own trophy room, as the increased competition has naturally elevated the quality of the Betway Premiership as a whole.
As the Brazilians invested in top-tier coaching and world-class scouting, their rivals were forced to follow suit to remain competitive.
Davids credited the current CAF President for this ripple effect, which has made the domestic league more attractive to international scouts and players from across the African continent.
Concluding his praise for the foundation Motsepe built, Davids highlighted the long-term benefits of this leadership.
“It’s only through visionary leadership like Dr Patrice Motsepe what he’s done so much not only to Sundowns, but in South African football, because as he raised the bar, the other clubs had to raise the bar as well.
"It lifted the entire league here. So a huge, huge credit to our president of CAF at the moment."
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