Raja Casablanca stars plead with South African coach to get the transfer moves to Mamelodi Sundowns: 'Everybody wants to play for Downs'

Davids shared a remarkable insight into the mindset of his former squad in Casablanca.

admitted that his tenure in North Africa was often punctuated by requests from his own players to help facilitate a transfer to South Africa.

This level of interest highlights how the power dynamic in African football is shifting toward the south. Davids emphasized that the fear and respect Sundowns command is a direct result of their relentless presence in the final stages of the CAF Champions League.

He elaborated on this attraction by saying, “It’s very important for a leader [Patrice Mptsepe] with vision and know where he wants to take the club; not everybody understood what he meant when he said [he wants Sundowns to dominate in Africa],” Davids said as per iDiski Times.

“But now we see it, just for an example, I think any player at Raja [Casablanca] would always come to me and say, please get me into Sundowns.

“Everybody wants to play for Sundowns. Everybody fears Sundowns. That is just the visibility in the CAF Champions League, always being in semi-finals and finals.”



