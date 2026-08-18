Rafael Leao's future lies away from AC Milan. Nothing is certain yet, but all the signs point that way. Before the summer, the Portuguese forward publicly brought his Rossoneri adventure to a close and admitted he wanted a new experience. He is not among the players Amorim has cut from his project, but he is still heading for the exit. A scheduled meeting with owner Cardinale will only confirm that. AC Milan's 2026-27 season will begin without their number 10 and, barring surprises, he will be wearing a new shirt from September.
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Rafael Leao to leave AC Milan: contacts with Roma, Chelsea emerge. And the Saudi Arabia option cannot be ruled out
Galatasaray remain in pole position
Galatasaray have tracked Leao for some time, have already held talks with his entourage and with AC Milan, and want to wrap things up by the start of next week. After Arsenal said no to Martinelli, the Turkish club want to step up their move for the Portuguese forward, who has been promised a five-year deal worth €10-12 million net per season. The former Lille man has other priorities, chiefly a move to the Premier League, but he has not closed the door on a switch to the Super Lig, where he would become one of the highest-paid players in the league. The next few days will be decisive in establishing whether the deal goes through. One thing is certain: if Galatasaray want to get the deal done, they will have to increase their offer, which currently stands at €35 million including bonuses. AC Milan have dropped from an initial valuation of 60 and are asking for 45. They want a permanent transfer or a paid loan with an obligation to buy, on favourable terms.
Roma target emerges, Chelsea appear
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Italian club that made contact for Leao are Roma, but they decided not to push ahead because of the cost and Leao's reluctance to join another Serie A side. He still wants a move to the Premier League, and that could yet happen: an agent is trying to take him to Chelsea, where he would replace his international team-mate Pedro Neto, a target for Manchester City and Saudi club Al Hilal. Saudi Arabia is still in the background, but it remains a credible option. These are decisive days, days of choices, for Leao and for AC Milan, who will part ways by the end of August.
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