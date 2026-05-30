Rafa Benitez has his eye on a new job! Ex-Liverpool manager offers himself to Italy as Azzurri plot massive rebuild after World Cup disaster

While the rest of the footballing world focuses on the World Cup in Mexico, Canada and the United States, Italy are once again left on the outside looking in. The fallout from failing to reach the tournament has been swift, with Gennaro Gattuso departing his role as head coach. Currently, the national team is in a state of limbo, waiting for federal elections on June 22 to determine if Giovanni Malago or Giancarlo Abete will succeed Gabriele Gravina as FIGC president after he resigned in the wake of the national team's failure.

Until a new president is installed, a permanent successor to Gattuso cannot be officially named. In the interim, Under-21 coach Silvio Baldini has been tasked with leading the senior squad for upcoming friendlies against Luxembourg and Greece. However, the search for a heavyweight name to revitalise the four-time world champions is already well underway behind the scenes.