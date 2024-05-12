Race for PSL runner-up spot going down to the wire! - What Orlando Pirates need to learn from their Caf Champions League pursuit

The Buccaneers’ six-match winning league streak came to an end with a bitter 1-0 defeat to Richards Bay on Saturday evening.

The loss, unfortunately, dashed coach Jose Riveiro’s aspirations of overtaking Stellenbosch to claim second place in the Premier Soccer League standings and take the upper hand in their fight to secure a spot in the Caf Champions League ahead of next season.

Instead, the Sea Robbers find themselves stagnant in third place, edging towards securing a spot in the Caf Confederation Cup competition.

However, with Pirates keen on returning to the top-flight continental competition to pursue a second star on their badge, GOAL examines the team's shortcomings this season.