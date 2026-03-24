R83M and R97M demands! Hugo Broos explains why SAFA did not pursue Brazil and Argentina for Bafana Bafana pre-World Cup friendlies
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Bafana to face Panama
South Africa had a disappointing campaign in the Africa Cup of Nations, where they failed to progress past the Round of 16.
Since then, calls for adequate preparations for the national team have intensified. Some called for high-profile friendly games for the national team in order to prepare them adequately for the World Cup finals.
However, the South African Football Association (SAFA) settled for 33rd-ranked Panama, and some questioned whether the Central Americans would offer Bafana the best test.
To land a friendly game with high-ranking nations in the world, one will have to fork out a huge sum of money.
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Why South Africa could not face Argentina and Brazil
Bafana's head coach, Hugo Broos, has explained the amount of money needed to host and play the South American giants.
"Normally, the best scenario would be to play against an Asian team, a middle American team, and a European team. Lydia (Monyepao), the (SAFA) CEO, said Brazil wants to play against us, and I said, 'Very good, why not?' They ask $5 million (R83 million) to come," Broos told the media.
"A few months ago, Argentina also wanted to play in Johannesburg against us...€5 million (R97 million). You understand? It's easy to say, 'Why not that? Panama is not coming free either. You have to pay too. They are coming, yes, but you have to pay a sum of money.
"So, SAFA did a big effort to bring Panama, and now we will see what we can get, an Asian team or a European team for May," he added.
"They are coming, yes, but you have to pay a sum of money. So, SAFA did a big effort to bring Panama, and now we will see what we can get, an Asian team or a European team for May."
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Can South Africans afford tickets?
Even though SAFA would have brought either Brazil or Argentina, the experienced tactician said the matchday tickets would have been far too costly for ordinary South Africans.
"I know for European teams it's easier [to bring opponents] because the money is there, but we don't have that money. And even if you go play Argentina or Brazil at FNB (Stadium), people are on the roof if you want [full capacity]," Broos explained.
"You know, if Brazil comes to Belgium, the cheapest ticket should be R800, €40. That's the cheapest. You can't ask that in South Africa.
"Nobody will pay R800 for a ticket. You could invite those teams because with 90 000 people, you never lose money if you can ask those prices for tickets. Again, I am happy with Panama, and I hope we find an opponent for the end of May," he concluded.
When will Bafana play Panama?
The first friendly will be played on Friday at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, and the second one is set to be played at the DHL Stadium four days later.
Ahead of the games, Bafana have intensified their preparations, hoping to get better results against their international break opponents.