R83M and R97M demands! Hugo Broos explains why SAFA did not pursue Brazil and Argentina for Bafana Bafana pre-World Cup friendlies

South Africa had a disappointing campaign in the Africa Cup of Nations, where they failed to progress past the Round of 16.

Since then, calls for adequate preparations for the national team have intensified. Some called for high-profile friendly games for the national team in order to prepare them adequately for the World Cup finals.

However, the South African Football Association (SAFA) settled for 33rd-ranked Panama, and some questioned whether the Central Americans would offer Bafana the best test.

To land a friendly game with high-ranking nations in the world, one will have to fork out a huge sum of money.