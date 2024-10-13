Abongile Tom, Danny Jordaan & Akhona MakhalimaAkhona Makalima/Instagram
Michael Madyira

R80 million Payment & R70,000 per game! South African government to pay deposit for 'expensive' VAR as Safa look to finalise plans with PSL

The introduction of the refereeing technology in the Premier Soccer League continues to gain traction.

  • VAR is not yet being used in the PSL
  • Plans to introduce it are getting advanced
  • First payment will be made in the next weeks
