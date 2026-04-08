GOAL takes a look at what fans have been saying in reaction to Minister Gayton McKenzie's revelations.
‘R700K? Is greedy Mama Joy the slay queen of football? This is looting of state funds, MaMkhize should sponsor her trip to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, just ask her who Bafana Bafana captain is and you'll be amazed’ - Fans
- Backpage
MaMkhize should sponsor her trip
MaMkhize should sponsor her trip. What's so special about her being at WC? We don't notice her absence in PSL, and we won't see any difference in her absence in WC. Some people think they are entitled to everything because of social media exposure - Teddy Junior
- Backpagepix
Slay queen of football
R700k??? Is she the slay queen of football?? - National Treasure What a greedy person - Nce_Again
Mama Joy has been cancelledThese 12 seconds sum up this Mama Joy character very well. Slapping a child's poster because it dared to block her TV time. How is this even a topic if she is driving around with videos of herself in her Mercedes-Benz? Mama Joy has been canceled, let's me move on - Jacques
- Gallo
'We want our tax money back'
It can’t be put to rest because now we want our tax money back — R700K ??!!! That's more than a four-year UCT degree with full accommodation - lust4life🌹🇿🇦 @AlfredZimo
R700k wasted on one personR700k for one person is a lot of money 🙌we can use the money to support local youth clubs with kits and soccer boots instead of wasting it on one person - Takalani
- Backpage
Over half a million for her to go galavanting? Really Gayton
He banna, you guys have money to waste. This is totally wrong, it’s unacceptable. We have schools that need soccer and netball kits, whereas you guys are dishing up Mama Joy with over half a million for her to go galavanting? Really Gayton!! Yeses man. Jeeez!! - Charity Sikhathi
- Getty
Recommended by the President
But it was recommended by the President, even though he didn't directly pay for the trip - AMANI
- Backpage
Just ask her who is the captain of Bafana is, you'll be amazed
Minister, don't entertain her, just ask her who is the captain of Bafana is? You'll be amazed - Legal hustler
- Backpage
Looting of state funds
Nah guys we need to cancel Mama Joy as a country. This is looting of state funds - 𝑴 𝑮 𝑼 𝑳 𝑼 𝑲 𝑼 𝑫 𝑼 ™ 🎲
- Backpagepix
Mama joy must understand the difference between a need and a want
Mama joy must understand the difference between a need and a want. Going to the World Cup is a want. That money can go to about 15 schools' feeding scheme for the year - Ntokozoka Maseko
- Gallo
Mama Joy more dangerous than electricity
That woman is more dangerous than electricity - Consol Kubayi, PhD700k? lol yet she still feels entitled - Clint_Utd