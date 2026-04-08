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Mama Joy, Bafana Bafana fan, June 2024Backpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

‘R700K? Is greedy Mama Joy the slay queen of football? This is looting of state funds, MaMkhize should sponsor her trip to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, just ask her who Bafana Bafana captain is and you'll be amazed’ - Fans

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South Africa's Sports Minister dropped a bombshell on Wednesday when he mentioned that a sports super fan had R700,000 spent on her on one trip to France by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture. It is a revelation that appears to have angered fans amid the superfan's demand to have the government sponsor her trip to North America.

GOAL takes a look at what fans have been saying in reaction to Minister Gayton McKenzie's revelations.

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  • Shawn Mkhize, Royal AM ownerBackpage

    MaMkhize should sponsor her trip

    MaMkhize should sponsor her trip. What's so special about her being at WC? We don't notice her absence in PSL, and we won't see any difference in her absence in WC. Some people think they are entitled to everything because of social media exposure - Teddy Junior

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  • Mama Joy Bafana Super FanBackpagepix

    Slay queen of football

    R700k??? Is she the slay queen of football?? - National Treasure What a greedy person - Nce_Again

  • Mama Joy has been cancelled

    These 12 seconds sum up this Mama Joy character very well. Slapping a child's poster because it dared to block her TV time. How is this even a topic if she is driving around with videos of herself in her Mercedes-Benz? Mama Joy has been canceled, let's me move on - Jacques

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  • Bafana Bafana fans at the Cape Town StadiumGallo

    'We want our tax money back'

    It can’t be put to rest because now we want our tax money back — R700K ??!!! That's more than a four-year UCT degree with full accommodation - lust4life🌹🇿🇦 @AlfredZimo

  • R700k wasted on one person

    R700k for one person is a lot of money 🙌we can use the money to support  local youth clubs with kits and soccer boots instead of wasting it on one person -  Takalani
  • Gayton McKenzie, Sports MinisterBackpage

    Over half a million for her to go galavanting? Really Gayton

    He banna, you guys have money to waste. This is totally wrong, it’s unacceptable. We have schools that need soccer and netball kits, whereas you guys are dishing up Mama Joy with over half a million for her to go galavanting?  Really Gayton!! Yeses man. Jeeez!! - Charity Sikhathi

  • Cyril Ramaphosa, Refiloe Jane, Banyana BanyanaGetty

    Recommended by the President

    But it was recommended by the President, even though he didn't directly pay for the trip -  AMANI

  • Ronwen Williams, Bafana Bafana, March 2026Backpage

    Just ask her who is the captain of Bafana is, you'll be amazed

    Minister, don't entertain her, just ask her who is the captain of Bafana is? You'll be amazed -  Legal hustler

  • Gayton McKenzie, March 2026Backpage

    Looting of state funds

    Nah guys we need to cancel Mama Joy as a country. This is looting of state funds -  𝑴 𝑮 𝑼 𝑳 𝑼 𝑲 𝑼 𝑫 𝑼 ™ 🎲

  • Mama Joy Chauke, Bafana Bafana fan, October 2021Backpagepix

    Mama joy must understand the difference between a need and a want

    Mama joy must understand the difference between a need and a want. Going to the World Cup is a want.  That money can go to about 15 schools' feeding scheme for the year - Ntokozoka Maseko

  • Bafana Bafana fans at the Moses Mabhida StadiumGallo

    Mama Joy more dangerous than electricity

    That woman is more dangerous than electricity - Consol Kubayi, PhD700k? lol yet she still feels entitled -  Clint_Utd