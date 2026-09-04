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Rhulani Mokwena PyramidsPyramids
Kingsley Kobo

Pyramids FC coach Rhulani Mokwena targets CAF Champions League final – ‘We have succeeded in acquiring a group of distinguished players’

CAF Champions League
R. Mokwena
Pyramids FC
Gor Mahia
Mamelodi Sundowns FC
Wydad Casablanca
Gor Mahia vs Pyramids FC
CAF Champions League Qualification
Pyramids FC vs Gor Mahia
Pyramids FC vs El Gouna FC
El Gouna FC
Premier League

The Egyptian giants boss has officially set his sights on reaching the final of Africa’s premier club competition, as they kick off their continental campaign. The South African tactician is preparing his squad for a crucial preliminary round tie against Kenyan side Gor Mahia this weekend.

  • رولاني موكوينا - Rhulani Mokwenaالصفحة الرسيمة لبيراميدز

    Talent, confidence and high ambitions

    The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Athletic Club boss is wasting no time in establishing his lofty expectations in Cairo.

    Despite the team currently preparing for the first qualifying round, Mokwena has already looked ahead to the tournament's showpiece event, believing his current squad has the necessary depth to compete with the best on the continent.

    Speaking during an appearance on the Egyptian television programme Ya Masa Al Anwar, Mokwena was bullish about his side's prospects in the tournament.

    "We have a great team and we have proven our strength and that we are a quality team, and we are still discovering the opposing team in order to be fully prepared for the match next Sunday."

    "We are confident and certain in our team to achieve a positive result, and we look forward to reaching the final of the African Championship, starting with the match against Gor Mahia,” he said.


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  • Pyramids FC, April 2026Backpage

    Egyptian football on another level

    Beyond his continental aspirations, the South African coach has been settling into life in North Africa and expressed his admiration for the domestic football landscape.

    The Egyptian top flight is widely considered one of the most competitive leagues in the Arab world, and Mokwena noted that he has been surprised by the sheer scale of the infrastructure and the quality of the clubs he has encountered since his high-profile arrival.

    "At first I was aware of the Egyptian league, and I am impressed by Egyptian football.

    "I have witnessed the greatness of Egyptian clubs and seen the growth that is taking place in the Egyptian league," Mokwena added.


  • Pyramids FCgetty

    A strong support system in Cairo

    Success for any foreign coach in Egypt often depends on the backing of the board, and Mokwena was quick to praise the administrative structures at Pyramids.

    He credited the club's leadership for providing the necessary tools to build a winning culture, highlighting the recruitment process that has brought in several key additions to bolster the existing squad ahead of a demanding domestic and international schedule.

    "We have received support since our first day in Egypt, and since the first day at Pyramids, everyone has been providing all means of support and comfort to the team in order to achieve the best results," the coach remarked.


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  • Pyramids FC, May 2025Backpage

    A distinguished group of players

    The final piece of the puzzle for Mokwena is the personnel at his disposal, and he believes the club has successfully assembled a roster capable of challenging for major honours.

    By combining experienced Egyptian internationals with shrewd foreign acquisitions, Pyramids look well-positioned to maintain a sustained challenge on multiple fronts this season.

    "All the technical and administrative staff help me to grow the group and elevate the club."

    "We have succeeded in acquiring a group of distinguished players, in addition to having a large technical and administrative staff, and I am happy to be part of this group," Mokwena concluded.