Pyramids FC coach Rhulani Mokwena targets CAF Champions League final – ‘We have succeeded in acquiring a group of distinguished players’

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Athletic Club boss is wasting no time in establishing his lofty expectations in Cairo.

Despite the team currently preparing for the first qualifying round, Mokwena has already looked ahead to the tournament's showpiece event, believing his current squad has the necessary depth to compete with the best on the continent.

Speaking during an appearance on the Egyptian television programme Ya Masa Al Anwar, Mokwena was bullish about his side's prospects in the tournament.

"We have a great team and we have proven our strength and that we are a quality team, and we are still discovering the opposing team in order to be fully prepared for the match next Sunday."

"We are confident and certain in our team to achieve a positive result, and we look forward to reaching the final of the African Championship, starting with the match against Gor Mahia,” he said.



