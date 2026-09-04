Pyramids
Pyramids FC coach Rhulani Mokwena targets CAF Champions League final – ‘We have succeeded in acquiring a group of distinguished players’
- الصفحة الرسيمة لبيراميدز
Talent, confidence and high ambitions
The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Athletic Club boss is wasting no time in establishing his lofty expectations in Cairo.
Despite the team currently preparing for the first qualifying round, Mokwena has already looked ahead to the tournament's showpiece event, believing his current squad has the necessary depth to compete with the best on the continent.
Speaking during an appearance on the Egyptian television programme Ya Masa Al Anwar, Mokwena was bullish about his side's prospects in the tournament.
"We have a great team and we have proven our strength and that we are a quality team, and we are still discovering the opposing team in order to be fully prepared for the match next Sunday."
"We are confident and certain in our team to achieve a positive result, and we look forward to reaching the final of the African Championship, starting with the match against Gor Mahia,” he said.
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Egyptian football on another level
Beyond his continental aspirations, the South African coach has been settling into life in North Africa and expressed his admiration for the domestic football landscape.
The Egyptian top flight is widely considered one of the most competitive leagues in the Arab world, and Mokwena noted that he has been surprised by the sheer scale of the infrastructure and the quality of the clubs he has encountered since his high-profile arrival.
"At first I was aware of the Egyptian league, and I am impressed by Egyptian football.
"I have witnessed the greatness of Egyptian clubs and seen the growth that is taking place in the Egyptian league," Mokwena added.
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A strong support system in Cairo
Success for any foreign coach in Egypt often depends on the backing of the board, and Mokwena was quick to praise the administrative structures at Pyramids.
He credited the club's leadership for providing the necessary tools to build a winning culture, highlighting the recruitment process that has brought in several key additions to bolster the existing squad ahead of a demanding domestic and international schedule.
"We have received support since our first day in Egypt, and since the first day at Pyramids, everyone has been providing all means of support and comfort to the team in order to achieve the best results," the coach remarked.
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A distinguished group of players
The final piece of the puzzle for Mokwena is the personnel at his disposal, and he believes the club has successfully assembled a roster capable of challenging for major honours.
By combining experienced Egyptian internationals with shrewd foreign acquisitions, Pyramids look well-positioned to maintain a sustained challenge on multiple fronts this season.
"All the technical and administrative staff help me to grow the group and elevate the club."
"We have succeeded in acquiring a group of distinguished players, in addition to having a large technical and administrative staff, and I am happy to be part of this group," Mokwena concluded.
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