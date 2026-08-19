Pyramids FC boss Rhulani Mokwena admits to remorse over Wydad spell – ‘I have one regret in my life’

During his official unveiling as the new boss at Pyramids FC, Rhulani Mokwena took a moment to address his past, specifically his time in Morocco.

The 39-year-old coach, who has built a reputation as one of the most sophisticated tactical minds on the continent, admitted that his exit from the Red Castle still weighs heavily on him.

Speaking to the media about his journey to Egypt, Mokwena was candid about his feelings regarding the conclusion of his tenure in Casablanca.

"I have one regret in my life, which is that I left Wydad Casablanca at the end of the season, but despite that, my relationship with the Moroccan players is now good and strong," as reported by Soccer Laduma.



