Pyramids FC boss Rhulani Mokwena admits to remorse over Wydad spell – ‘I have one regret in my life’
- الصفحة الرسيمة لبيراميدز
Reflections on a difficult Wydad departure
During his official unveiling as the new boss at Pyramids FC, Rhulani Mokwena took a moment to address his past, specifically his time in Morocco.
The 39-year-old coach, who has built a reputation as one of the most sophisticated tactical minds on the continent, admitted that his exit from the Red Castle still weighs heavily on him.
Speaking to the media about his journey to Egypt, Mokwena was candid about his feelings regarding the conclusion of his tenure in Casablanca.
"I have one regret in my life, which is that I left Wydad Casablanca at the end of the season, but despite that, my relationship with the Moroccan players is now good and strong," as reported by Soccer Laduma.
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New beginnings and title ambitions in Cairo
Now fully focused on his new surroundings, Mokwena has high expectations for the club as they prepare for the 2026/27 Egyptian Premier League season.
The South African has already spent time with his new players during an intensive pre-season camp in Turkey, allowing him to evaluate the quality at his disposal.
Outlining his vision for the club, the new head coach made it clear that anything less than silverware would be considered a failure.
"My ambition is to continue Pyramids' presence on the podium in the coming period, and it is a great challenge, but we are ready for it," he said.
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Adapting the style and mentality
Mokwena was quick to praise the progress made by the team under former coach Krunoslav Jurcic, particularly regarding the psychological shift within the dressing room.
However, he also highlighted the need for the players to embrace his specific tactical philosophy, which often emphasises possession-based football and structural fluidity.
"Krunslav Jurcic succeeded in changing the mentality of Pyramids players, and now they have to adapt to our style and achieve what we want from them in the coming period.
"Pyramids is a professional club, so I am excited about this experience and fully prepared for it, as I watched all of the team’s matches last season to get to know everything about the team and the players," he concluded.
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Full backing from the club hierarchy
The appointment of Mokwena is seen as a significant statement of intent by the Pyramids board. Club president Mamdouh Eid was present at the unveiling to offer his public support for the new technical team.
The hierarchy believes that Mokwena’s extensive experience across different North African leagues makes him the ideal candidate to lead the club toward their ultimate goal of domestic and continental glory.
"The selection of Mokwena and his assistant staff was a successful and appropriate choice for Pyramids' ambitions," the president said.
"We look forward to success with him, especially since he is a very distinguished coach who has proven himself and was an ideal choice for Pyramids to continue their winning streak," he added.
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