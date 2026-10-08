Pyramids coach Rhulani Mokwena reveals why he told Sipho Mbule to choose Orlando Pirates over Kaizer Chiefs: 'I know what type of player the club appreciates'

Pyramids FC tactician Rhulani Mokwena has opened up on why he steered Sipho Mbule toward a move to Orlando Pirates after the midfielder called time on his Mamelodi Sundowns career.

The creative linchpin recently swapped the PSL for Iraqi outfit Zakho SC, but not before he enjoyed a treble-winning campaign with the Buccaneers.

According to Mokwena, Mbule’s flair and technical profile were a natural fit for the Soweto giants, a club where the weight of the jersey demands as much artistic expression as it does clinical results.

"I grew up in Orlando West; I grew up watching Orlando Pirates as a kid. I’m fortunate enough to also understand the culture of the club," he told an online press conference with the South African Football Journalists Association.

"I’m fortunate enough to understand the history of the club. I am fortunate enough that I spent many years being educated about the club by Dr. Khoza," he added, reflecting on the deep-rooted identity he shares with the club.



