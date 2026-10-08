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Pyramids coach Rhulani Mokwena reveals why he told Sipho Mbule to choose Orlando Pirates over Kaizer Chiefs: 'I know what type of player the club appreciates'
- Pyramids
A cultural fit for the Buccaneers
Pyramids FC tactician Rhulani Mokwena has opened up on why he steered Sipho Mbule toward a move to Orlando Pirates after the midfielder called time on his Mamelodi Sundowns career.
The creative linchpin recently swapped the PSL for Iraqi outfit Zakho SC, but not before he enjoyed a treble-winning campaign with the Buccaneers.
According to Mokwena, Mbule’s flair and technical profile were a natural fit for the Soweto giants, a club where the weight of the jersey demands as much artistic expression as it does clinical results.
"I grew up in Orlando West; I grew up watching Orlando Pirates as a kid. I’m fortunate enough to also understand the culture of the club," he told an online press conference with the South African Football Journalists Association.
"I’m fortunate enough to understand the history of the club. I am fortunate enough that I spent many years being educated about the club by Dr. Khoza," he added, reflecting on the deep-rooted identity he shares with the club.
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The art of entertaining the Ghost
Mokwena believes Mbule possessed the rare DNA required to become a darling of the Orlando Amstel Arena crowd, suggesting the midfielder belongs to a lineage of entertainers who define the club’s identity.
The tactician pointed out that while every successful team needs the grit of players like Gavin Lane or John Moeti, the Buccaneers' faithful are primarily driven by a hunger for artistry and flair.
Reflecting on the specific profile of a Pirates icon, Mokwena explained: "But having said that, I also know what type of player the club appreciates, the fans appreciate.
"I know the type of football that is in the veins of the fans, and I knew it better once I had coached there.
"The Orlando Pirates fans don’t pay tickets to come and watch these types of players, with all due respect. You know the Orlando Pirates fans tell you they come to watch the Steve Lekoleas, the Teko Modises, the Siphos."
Navigating the big three differences
While the Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs environments have their own nuances, the former Masandawana strategist believes the Orlando Pirates faithful demand a specific brand of artistry that sets them apart.
To illustrate this point, he referenced legendary figures like Jomo Sono, whose penchant for showmanship - such as famously standing on the ball - encapsulates the Buccaneers' historical craving for flair.
The young coach identified Mbule as a player who perfectly fits this flamboyant mould.
"And Sipho Mbule has this type of profile, where at the Amstel Arena, first is you have to give us a show, we pay to come and watch.
"And you can go into the history; you will find many of these players, and even some great players have played for Orlando Pirates, but there’s a small aspect that separates the ones that are really loved by the fans from the ones that are really an important cornerstone of the club.
“And you see it, you know, Tebogo Moloi, these types of players, Jomo Sono. I mean, the picture that stands out for many years is Jomo Sono standing on the ball against Kaizer Chiefs. You know, this is one of the most important pictures for Orlando Pirates in its history.
“So these types of players like Sipho, who have this capacity to bring this level of entertainment onto the pitch, they have more comfort in playing for Orlando Pirates than most other players who lack this capacity.”
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Validation through championship success
Mbule’s impact was most visible during the early stages of the season, a period Mokwena identifies as critical for any title-winning campaign.
The midfielder made 23 appearances for Pirates before his recent move to Iraq, and his former coach is convinced the move was the correct one for his career progression.
Even though other suitors like Amakhosi were reportedly interested, Mokwena remains firm that the decision to head to Orlando was the right choice for the player's personal and professional development.
"And Sipho, I think he had made the right decision because in some very important moments last season he was, especially the first part of the season, which a lot of people will tell you is that’s when you don’t win the league, but that’s when you can lose the league.
"What he had asked me was whether or not he should join Orlando Pirates and what my thoughts were.
"I just gave my opinion in relation to what I thought about Sipho as a football player, and I think even in retrospect, looking back, it was the right decision.
“I wasn’t aware of the other clubs that were after him. In fact, he didn’t mention to me that Chiefs had also made an offer. What he had asked me was whether or not he should join Orlando Pirates and what my thoughts were.
“And I just gave my opinion in relation to what I thought about Sipho as a football player, what I thought about Orlando Pirates as a football club, and yeah, in the end he had to make his own decision, and he chose to go to Orlando Pirates, and I think even in retrospect and looking back, I think it was the right decision.”
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