Pyramids coach Rhulani Mokwena explains how Mamelodi Sundowns missed the chance to sign Relebohile Mofokeng - 'Orlando Pirates was very, very aggressive'

In the high-stakes world of South African football recruitment, timing is everything, and Rhulani Mokwena has detailed exactly how Mamelodi Sundowns allowed one of the country's brightest talents to slip through their fingers.

The former Masandawana head coach, now leading Egyptian giants Pyramids FC, revealed that he had flagged the talent of Relebohile Mofokeng while the attacker was still developing at the renowned School of Excellence.

Despite spotting the youngster's immense quality during a youth tournament, the Brazilians were unable to finalise a deal before their rivals intervened.

Speaking in an interview with the South African Football Journalists Association, Mokwena explained how he personally identified the playmaker during a competitive fixture between the School of Excellence and Orlando Pirates.



