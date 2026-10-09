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Pyramids coach Rhulani Mokwena explains how Mamelodi Sundowns missed the chance to sign Relebohile Mofokeng - 'Orlando Pirates was very, very aggressive'
- Pyramids
Star discovered
In the high-stakes world of South African football recruitment, timing is everything, and Rhulani Mokwena has detailed exactly how Mamelodi Sundowns allowed one of the country's brightest talents to slip through their fingers.
The former Masandawana head coach, now leading Egyptian giants Pyramids FC, revealed that he had flagged the talent of Relebohile Mofokeng while the attacker was still developing at the renowned School of Excellence.
Despite spotting the youngster's immense quality during a youth tournament, the Brazilians were unable to finalise a deal before their rivals intervened.
Speaking in an interview with the South African Football Journalists Association, Mokwena explained how he personally identified the playmaker during a competitive fixture between the School of Excellence and Orlando Pirates.
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Scouting mission that failed
Recognising a special talent on the pitch, Mokwena immediately attempted to set the wheels in motion for a transfer to Chloorkop.
He reached out to the club's youth structures to ensure the player was brought into the Sundowns fold, but the administrative process did not move fast enough to beat the competition.
"One thing that I have to say, and Shawn Bishop, if you get a chance to speak to him, will tell you, there was an Engen Knockout match between School of Excellence and Orlando Pirates.
"Immediately I got onto the phone to Shawn, who was the Head of Youth and Methodology and Coaching with the academy at Sundowns. And I said, ‘Shawn, there’s a number 10 that you have to sign at School of Excellence,'" said Mokwena.
Pirates win the transfer race
While Mokwena was convinced that Mofokeng belonged at Sundowns, the Buccaneers were already deep into their own pursuit of the player.
Mokwena admitted that the competition for the winger was fierce, highlighting that the Sea Robbers were relentless in their efforts to land the teenage sensation.
Reflecting on the lost opportunity, he noted that the Soweto giants were simply more proactive during the critical window when Mofokeng was available.
"Orlando Pirates was very, very aggressive with trying to also secure him," Mokwena added when discussing the battle for the player's signature.
'The opportunity to play'
Despite his disappointment at not securing the player for Sundowns, Mokwena is philosophical about how the situation played out.
He acknowledged that the environment at Mayfair proved to be the perfect platform for Mofokeng to flourish.
The coach mused that Mofokeng's trajectory might have been entirely different had he joined the star-studded ranks at Chloorkop, where young players often struggle to break into the first-team rotation.
"He could have been at Sundowns, but then we wouldn’t know whether the story would be the same or not. But Orlando Pirates was very important for him because they gave him the opportunity to play," he said.
The minutes he earned at Pirates were vital for his eventual move to Europe. Mofokeng’s journey at Pirates eventually culminated in a high-profile move to Belgian side Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in July.
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