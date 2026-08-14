Puso Dithejane grabs brace for Chicago Fire in Leagues Cup win over Mexican side Cruz Azul - 'Every day he’s scoring goals; Who needs Robert Lewandowski? I hope Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane is watching'

“We see it every day in training, we see what he does,” Chicago Fire coach Gregg Berhalter said after the match.

“When we came back from the World Cup break, we had a chance to go home, and we played a couple friendly games and we’re training, and every day he’s scoring goals.

“He’s a dynamic player and gets in good spots.

"He still needs to develop and still has got a long way to go, but there’s a ton of potential in him and happy for him.

"He was the coach’s man of the match.”









Below, GOAL has gathered the best of South African fans' reactions to the 22-year-old's goals...