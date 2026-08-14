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Chicago Fire FC v CF Cruz Azul - Leagues Cup Phase OneGetty Images Sport
Steve Blues

Puso Dithejane grabs brace for Chicago Fire in Leagues Cup win over Mexican side Cruz Azul - 'Every day he’s scoring goals; Who needs Robert Lewandowski? I hope Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane is watching'

P. Dithejane
Cruz Azul vs Chicago Fire FC
Major League Soccer
M. Mbokazi
G. Berhalter
Chicago Fire FC
TS Galaxy
Cruz Azul
Leagues Cup
Chicago Fire FC vs Portland Timbers
Portland Timbers
Orlando City vs Chicago Fire FC
Orlando City
Chicago Fire FC II vs Inter Miami CF II
Chicago Fire FC II
Inter Miami CF II
MLS NEXT Pro

The former Kaizer Chiefs youth prospect scored both goals in Chicago Fire's 2-1 Leagues Cup victory over Liga MX champions Cruz Azul to advance to the quarterfinals where they will meet CF Monterrey. Watch the goals, get his coach's reaction and check out how local fans praised the 22-year-old's man of the match performance.

  • Watch the goals

    The opener:



    The stoppage time winner:



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  • Coach's reaction

    “We see it every day in training, we see what he does,” Chicago Fire coach Gregg Berhalter said after the match.

    “When we came back from the World Cup break, we had a chance to go home, and we played a couple friendly games and we’re training, and every day he’s scoring goals.

    “He’s a dynamic player and gets in good spots.

    "He still needs to develop and still has got a long way to go, but there’s a ton of potential in him and happy for him.

    "He was the coach’s man of the match.”



    Below, GOAL has gathered the best of South African fans' reactions to the 22-year-old's goals...

  • Pitso MosimaneBackpage

    Is Pitso watching?

    I hope @BafanaBafana coach @TheRealPitso is watching - MpumalangaPost

    Imagine the combination of Dithejane, Lorch, Mabasa at the @BafanaBafana during qualifying matches with the new coach on top, what a way to start that journey.- Xolani🩵❤️💙🤍💚💛🩵

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  • Robert LewandowskiGetty

    Who needs Lewandowski?

    In the previous match, Kaizer Chiefs' academy graduate Puso Dithejane made two assists for his team. This time, he scored two goals. Who needs Lewandowski for goals when Puso is around? 😃 - Melelo Phungs


  • Puso Dithejane, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage

    Chiefs ball boy

    Kaizer Chiefs wanted to make him a ball boy an he said no! They told him to pack and go. Today, Lewandowski is celebrating his goal as his teammate.- Chegoane

  • Puso Dithejane and coach Adnan Beganovic, TS GalaxyBackpage

    You are yet to witness...

    We were just waiting for Puso to unravel. This boy singlehandedly carried TS Galaxy in his last season there... you are yet to witness his star quality - Shock AbZodwa