Puso Dithejane grabs brace for Chicago Fire in Leagues Cup win over Mexican side Cruz Azul - 'Every day he’s scoring goals; Who needs Robert Lewandowski? I hope Bafana coach Pitso Mosimane is watching'
Watch the goals
The opener:
The stoppage time winner:
Coach's reaction
“We see it every day in training, we see what he does,” Chicago Fire coach Gregg Berhalter said after the match.
“When we came back from the World Cup break, we had a chance to go home, and we played a couple friendly games and we’re training, and every day he’s scoring goals.
“He’s a dynamic player and gets in good spots.
"He still needs to develop and still has got a long way to go, but there’s a ton of potential in him and happy for him.
"He was the coach’s man of the match.”
Below, GOAL has gathered the best of South African fans' reactions to the 22-year-old's goals...
- Backpage
Is Pitso watching?
I hope @BafanaBafana coach @TheRealPitso is watching - MpumalangaPost
Imagine the combination of Dithejane, Lorch, Mabasa at the @BafanaBafana during qualifying matches with the new coach on top, what a way to start that journey.- Xolani🩵❤️💙🤍💚💛🩵
- Getty
Who needs Lewandowski?
In the previous match, Kaizer Chiefs' academy graduate Puso Dithejane made two assists for his team. This time, he scored two goals. Who needs Lewandowski for goals when Puso is around? 😃 - Melelo Phungs
- Backpage
Chiefs ball boy
Kaizer Chiefs wanted to make him a ball boy an he said no! They told him to pack and go. Today, Lewandowski is celebrating his goal as his teammate.- Chegoane
- Backpage
You are yet to witness...
We were just waiting for Puso to unravel. This boy singlehandedly carried TS Galaxy in his last season there... you are yet to witness his star quality - Shock AbZodwa
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