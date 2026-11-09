Salem Al-Dawsari hasn't gone completely quiet in his push for the 2026 Asian Player of the Year award, even if he has stopped short of declaring himself worthy of the crown.
All eyes across the continent turn to Bangkok on Thursday 19 November 2026, with the Thai capital hosting the Asian Football Confederation's annual awards ceremony.
The race for the "Asian Player of the Year" throne is a fierce one. Al-Dawsari goes head to head with his compatriot Firas Al-Buraikan, the Al-Ahli star, and Iran's Alireza Beiranvand, the Tractor goalkeeper, in a breathless contest that defies prediction. Al-Dawsari is banking on a third title, Al-Buraikan has delivered continental silverware, and Beiranvand produced his heroics at the World Cup. So who claims the crown on the Asian night everyone's been waiting for?