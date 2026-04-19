PSL Wrap: TS Galaxy sinking deeper as Richards Bay FC leapfrog Siwelele FC, while Golden Arrows and Stellenbosch cash in with vital wins
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TS Galaxy 0-1 Richards Bay
TS Galaxy suffered another setback at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday afternoon, going down 1-0 to Richards Bay.
After a tightly contested opening spell, the Natal Rich Boys finally broke the stalemate as Sanele Barns lit up the occasion in the 43rd minute, calmly finishing after a perfectly weighted assist from Thulani Gumede.
The Rockets turned up the pressure in the second half, forcing Ian Otieno into a string of crucial, high-stakes saves to keep his side afloat.
However, it was the KZN outfit who emerged victorious, climbing the log into 10th spot with 30 points. The Mpumalanga side remains 12th on 25 points, hovering just above the relegation scrap and only a point ahead of Chippa United.
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Stellenbosch 3-1 Sekhukhune United
Amid heavy downpours at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town, Stellenbosch FC powered through the conditions to secure all three points against Sekhukhune United by winning with a 3-1 margin.
Stellies struck early, with Godswill Enyinnaya breaking the deadlock in the 24th minute. At the other end, Sage Stephens produced a crucial double save to deny Keletso Makgalwa and keep the hosts firmly in control.
Tshegofatso Mabasa thought he had doubled the lead, only for the offside flag to halt celebrations. But the Cape Winelands outfit kept their foot on the pedal, with Genino Palace eventually finding the net to give Stellies a 2-0 commanding advantage at halftime.
There was still plenty to fight for in the second half, and Bright Ndlovu managed to pull one back for Babina Noko, but it was not enough as Chumani Butsaka made it 3-1 for the home side to wrap up the victory.
Sekhukhune parted ways with the head coach Eric Tinkler at the beginning of the week, with Paulus Masehe stepping in to steer the ship for the remainder of the campaign.
The Limpopo outfit remains in fifth place on the league table with 38 points, while the Western Cape side sits ninth with 31 points.
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Orbit College 1-2 Golden Arrows
Golden Arrows bagged all three points on the road with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Orbit College FC at the Seshego Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
After a tightly contested, goalless first half, the contest burst into life just after the restart. Junior Dion broke the deadlock in the 58th minute, latching onto a well-weighted assist from Siyanda Mthanti to put Abafana Bes’thende in front.
But the lead was short-lived. Ben Motshwari responded almost immediately, restoring parity just two minutes later and breathing life back into the Mswenko Boys.
With the game finely poised, Khulekani Shezi stepped up decisively, firing home the winner in the 69th minute to ensure Manqoba Mngqithi’s men didn’t leave empty-handed.
The result sees Arrows tighten their grip on a top-eight spot with 34 points, while Orbit remain in the relegation scrap, languishing in 15th place on 19 points.
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Marumo Gallants 0-0 Siwelele
Meanwhile, in the City of Roses, it was all drama but no cutting edge, as Marumo Gallants were forced to settle for a share of the spoils in a goalless stalemate against their neighbours, Siwelele.
Coming out of the interval, both sides showed attacking intent, but the contest boiled over as tensions flared as Thato Reabetswe Letshedi was given his marching orders and sent for an early shower.
Despite chances created and late urgency from both camps, neither side could find the breakthrough, as the clash fizzled out into a 0-0 draw at the Dr Molemela Stadium.
Siwelele are in 11th place, while Gallants continue to flirt with danger in 14th on 20 points.
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Magesi FC vs Durban City
When: Sunday, April 19
Where: Seshego Stadium
Kick-off: 17h30