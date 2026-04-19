TS Galaxy suffered another setback at the Mbombela Stadium on Sunday afternoon, going down 1-0 to Richards Bay.

After a tightly contested opening spell, the Natal Rich Boys finally broke the stalemate as Sanele Barns lit up the occasion in the 43rd minute, calmly finishing after a perfectly weighted assist from Thulani Gumede.

The Rockets turned up the pressure in the second half, forcing Ian Otieno into a string of crucial, high-stakes saves to keep his side afloat.

However, it was the KZN outfit who emerged victorious, climbing the log into 10th spot with 30 points. The Mpumalanga side remains 12th on 25 points, hovering just above the relegation scrap and only a point ahead of Chippa United.