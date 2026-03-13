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Mlungisi Mbunjana & Wonderboy Makhubu, Stellenbosch FC vs TS Galaxy, March 2026Backpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

PSL Wrap: TS Galaxy miss out on chance to close in on Kaizer Chiefs as Stellenbosch FC spurn top-eight opportunity

As the Premier Soccer League entered matchday 21, the title race is intensifying with contenders pushing hard to gain an advantage. At the other end of the table, several sides are locked in a tense fight to avoid the drop as the pressure of relegation looms large. Meanwhile, attention is also fixed on the crowded midtable, where teams are battling to secure places in next season’s MTN8.

  • Seluleko Mahlambi, TS GalaxyBackpage

    Stellenbosch 1-1 TS Galaxy

    Stellenbosch FC escaped home humiliation after coming back from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against TS Galaxy at Danie Craven Stadium on Friday.

    Zimbabwe international Junior Zindoga thrust the visitors ahead as early as the first minute of the contest.

    But the Cape Winelands side managed to hit back 12 minutes into the second through Wondarboy Makhubu.

    Following the share of spoils, TS Galaxy remained eighth on the standings and missed out on an opportunity to close in on the gap between them and sixth-placed Kaizer Chiefs to three points.

    They are five points behind Amakhosi after picking up just one point. Stellenbosch did not move from position nine on the log.

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  • Stellenbosch FC, Magesi FCBackpage

    Magesi FC vs Chippa United

    Date: 14/03/2025

    Venue: Seshego Stadium

    Kickoff Time: 15h30

  • Nqobeko Dlamini, Golden Arrows, Daniel Msendami, Marumo Gallants, November 2025Backpage

    Marumo Gallants vs Golden Arrows

    Date: 14/03/2025

    Venue: Lucas Moripe Stadium

    Kickoff Time: 15h30

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  • Taariq Fielies, AmaZulu, October 2025Backpage

    AmaZulu vs Richards Bay

    Date: 14/03/2025

    Venue: Moses Mabhida Stadium

    Kickoff Time: 18h00

  • Sekhukhune United, Richards Bay, November 2025Backpage

    Sekhukhune United vs Polokwane City

    Date: 14/03/2025

    Venue: Peter Mokaba Stadium

    Kickoff Time: 18h00

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