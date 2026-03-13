PSL Wrap: TS Galaxy miss out on chance to close in on Kaizer Chiefs as Stellenbosch FC spurn top-eight opportunity

Stellenbosch FC escaped home humiliation after coming back from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against TS Galaxy at Danie Craven Stadium on Friday.

Zimbabwe international Junior Zindoga thrust the visitors ahead as early as the first minute of the contest.

But the Cape Winelands side managed to hit back 12 minutes into the second through Wondarboy Makhubu.

Following the share of spoils, TS Galaxy remained eighth on the standings and missed out on an opportunity to close in on the gap between them and sixth-placed Kaizer Chiefs to three points.

They are five points behind Amakhosi after picking up just one point. Stellenbosch did not move from position nine on the log.