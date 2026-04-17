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Lehlohonolo Mojela, Sekhukhune United, Mthetheleli Mthiyani, April 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

PSL Wrap: Stellenbosch FC stun coachless Sekhukhune United to derail their late push for a top-three finish

Premier Soccer League
Stellenbosch FC
Stellenbosch FC vs Sekhukhune United
Sekhukhune United
Magesi FC vs Durban City
Magesi FC
Durban City
TS Galaxy vs Richards Bay
TS Galaxy
Richards Bay
Orbit College vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Orbit College
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Marumo Gallants vs Siwelele
Marumo Gallants
Siwelele
T. Mabasa
E. Kazie
G. Palace
C. Butsaka
B. Ndlovu

As the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season hurtles toward its dramatic finale, the battle lines are sharply drawn across the table. Stellies' victory on Friday night did little to shift the standings, as Gavin Hunt’s charges remain level on points with Golden Arrows, who stay ahead on goal difference. The race to muscle into the coveted top eight is reaching a boiling point, while down in the trenches, sides like Marumo Gallants, Orbit College, and Magesi FC remain locked in a gritty scrap to dodge the drop.

  • Stellenbosch FC, April 2026Backpage

    Stellenbosch 3-1 Sekhukhune United

    Amid heavy downpours at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town, Stellenbosch FC powered through the conditions to secure all three points against Sekhukhune United by winning with a 3-1 margin.

    Stellies struck early, with Godswill Enyinnaya breaking the deadlock in the 24th minute. At the other end, Sage Stephens produced a crucial double save to deny Keletso Makgalwa and keep the hosts firmly in control.

    Tshegofatso Mabasa thought he had doubled the lead, only for the offside flag to halt celebrations. But the Cape Winelands outfit kept their foot on the pedal, with Genino Palace eventually finding the net to give Stellies a 2-0 commanding advantage at halftime.

    There was still plenty to fight for in the second half, and Bright Ndlovu managed to pull one back for Babina Noko, but it was not enough as Chumani Butsaka made it 3-1 for the home side to wrap up the victory.

    The Limpopo outfit remain in ninth place on the league table with 38 points, while the Western Cape side sit ninth with 31 points.




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  • Marumo Gallants, March 2026Backpage

    Marumo Gallants vs Siwelele

    When: Saturday, April 18

    Where: Dr Molemela Stadium

    Kick-off: 15h00

  • Isaac Cisse, Golden Arrows, April 2026Backpage

    Orbit College vs Golden Arrows

    When: Saturday, April 18

    Where: Olympia Park

    Kick-off: 15h00

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  • TS Galaxy, February 2026Backpage

    TS Galaxy vs Richards Bay

    When: Sunday, April 19

    Where: Mbombela Stadium

    Kick-off: 15h00

  • Magesi FC, March 2026Backpage

    Magesi FC vs Durban City

    When: Sunday, April 19

    Where: Seshego Stadium

    Kick-off: 17h30