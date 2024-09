The PSL dished up its share of intense clashes on Wednesday as the action in the local top-flight continued.

In a Western Cape Derby, Stellenbosch welcomed Cape Town City to Athlone Stadium, meanwhile, PSL newbies Magesi FC faced Golden Arrows at the Mpumalanga Stadium. On the other hand, SuperSport United and TS Galaxy locked horns at the TUT Stadium while Sekhukhune United fought for three points against Chippa United at the Peter Mokaba Stadium. Here, GOAL wraps up Wednesday's PSL action.