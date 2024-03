Premier Soccer League action continued on Tuesday evening with three matches taking place.

The 2023/24 Premier Soccer League season is getting more interesting as the top-three battle as well as the bid to avoid relegation intensifies.

Kaizer Chiefs played host to Golden Arrows while Cape Town City locked horns with Stellenbosch in the Cape Derby.

AmaZulu were up against Moroka Swallows at King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium and GOAL gives a wrap of what transpired.