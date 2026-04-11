The KwaZulu-Natal derby saw Golden Arrows emerge victorious against Durban City at King Zwelithini Stadium.

Junior Dion nearly broke the deadlock in the early exchanges, but the assistant referee’s flag cut the celebrations short for offside. Both sides traded blows in the opening stages, with Abafana Bes’thende dictating the tempo and probing for that elusive opener.

Their pressure finally paid off in the 37th minute when Isaac Cissé coolly buried the chance after a slick assist from Nhlanhla Gasa, leaving Darren Keet beaten. The hosts marched into the tunnel with confidence, holding a deserved lead at the break.

Despite City throwing everything forward in search of a comeback, Arrows’ solitary strike proved decisive as the clash ended 1-0.

Arrows are eighth with 31 points, while Durban City are sixth with 35 points.