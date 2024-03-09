PSL Wrap: Sekhukhune United embarrass Moroka Swallows as Orlando Pirates get boost as SuperSport United and Stellenbosch FC drop points

The PSL dished up its share of intense clashes on Saturday as the action in the local top-flight resumed.

Just before the final whistle of the Soweto Derby clash between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, the Cape Derby between Stellenbosch and Cape Town Spurs kicked off at the Danie Craven Stadium.

Meanwhile, Moroka Swallows faced Sekhukhune United at the Dobsonvlle Stadium. Simultaneously, SuperSport entertained AmaZulu in Polokwane at the Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Later on, Richards Bay and TS Galaxy were also in action in KwaZulu-Natal.

Article continues below

Here, GOAL wraps up the Premier Soccer League weekend results.