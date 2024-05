Matchday 30 of the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League took centre stage on Saturday with eight games taking place across the country.

Polokwane City kicked Kaizer Chiefs out of the top eight after picking up a victory, while Royal AM avoided the PSL promotion/relegation playoffs.

Sekhukhune United and Richards Bay also secured wins on the day while Stellenbosch ended their campaign with a defeat.

Here, GOAL wraps up the 2023/24 Premier Soccer League's final-day results.