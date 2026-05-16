PSL Wrap: Relegation fight goes down to last day as Chippa United, Magesi FC, Orbit College all lose while Golden Arrows and Polokwane City clinch Top Eight slots

The Bloemfontein club made their superior possession pay in the 78th minute when Spihesihle Jeza finally stuck away one of the numerous chances Siwelele created.

The result sees both clubs enter the final day with it all to play for.

Magesi, despite the loss, could still escape relegation on the final day with a win at home against Richards Bay, if other results go their way.

For Siwelele, there's still an outside chance they could sneak into the top eight if they beat already qualified Sekhukhune on the last day.