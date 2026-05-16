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PSL Wrap: Relegation fight goes down to last day as Chippa United, Magesi FC, Orbit College all lose while Golden Arrows and Polokwane City clinch Top Eight slots
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Chippa United 0 - 2 Golden Arrows
The Chilli Boys just couldn't match Abafana Bes’thende at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, to leave their Premier Soccer League status hanging by a thread.
First half goals from Isaac Cisse and Golden Boot leader Junior Dion saw the home side carry their winless run to five games and left them just one point off the relegation play-off place with one match, against a resurgent Kaizer Chiefs, to save their season.
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Polokwane City 1 - 1 Marumo Gallants
Rise and Shine secured their top eight spot, but left Bahlabane ba Ntwa still mired in relegation trouble after this shared point.
Polokwane went ahead right on the stroke of halftime, a devastating blow for Gallants. But just as soon as the second half started, they were level as one of their three halftime substitutes, Mohamed Doumbia, scored.
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Richards Bay 1 - 1 Sekhukhune United
The Natal Rich Boyz hopes of crashing the top eight party are over, while Sekhukhune are guaranteed their place in next season's MTN8.
Richards Bay's hopes were raised after Lundi Mahala gave them a lead on almost the hour mark, but an equaliser from substitute Lehlohonolo Moejela ensured a share of the spoils.
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Siwelele 1 - 0 Magesi
The Bloemfontein club made their superior possession pay in the 78th minute when Spihesihle Jeza finally stuck away one of the numerous chances Siwelele created.
The result sees both clubs enter the final day with it all to play for.
Magesi, despite the loss, could still escape relegation on the final day with a win at home against Richards Bay, if other results go their way.
For Siwelele, there's still an outside chance they could sneak into the top eight if they beat already qualified Sekhukhune on the last day.
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Stellenbosch FC 2 - 0 Orbit College
The Mswenko Boys conceded early, just five minutes in, to Chumani Butsaka to make the mountain they need to climb to escape relegation even bigger.
That mountain grew even larger after Butsaka scored again after 68 minutes to enhance the Winelands' club's faint hopes of a top eight finish.
For Orbit, they will have to better Marumo Gallants result against Stellenbosch next weekend to have any hope of survival.