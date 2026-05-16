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Mfanuvele Mafuleka Golden ArrowsBackpagepix
Steve Blues

PSL Wrap: Relegation fight goes down to last day as Chippa United, Magesi FC, Orbit College all lose while Golden Arrows and Polokwane City clinch Top Eight slots

Premier Soccer League
Stellenbosch FC vs Orbit College
Stellenbosch FC
Orbit College
Chippa United vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
Chippa United
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Siwelele vs Magesi FC
Siwelele
Magesi FC
Polokwane City vs Marumo Gallants
Polokwane City
Marumo Gallants
Richards Bay vs Sekhukhune United
Richards Bay
Sekhukhune United

The penultimate round of league fixtures saw three of the bottom four beaten to leave relegation and the play-off place up in the air for the last day of the season. Further up the table, MTN8 qualification was sealed, or enhanced for several clubs, leaving Siwelele, Stellenbosch, and Durban City fighting it out for the final spot.


  • Junior Dion of Golden ArrowsBackpagepix

    Chippa United 0 - 2 Golden Arrows

    The Chilli Boys just couldn't match Abafana Bes’thende at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, to leave their Premier Soccer League status hanging by a thread.

    First half goals from Isaac Cisse and Golden Boot leader Junior Dion saw the home side carry their winless run to five games and left them just one point off the relegation play-off place with one match, against a resurgent Kaizer Chiefs, to save their season.

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  • Puleng Marema, Polokwane City, March 2026Backpagepix

    Polokwane City 1 - 1 Marumo Gallants

    Rise and Shine secured their top eight spot, but left Bahlabane ba Ntwa still mired in relegation trouble after this shared point.

    Polokwane went ahead right on the stroke of halftime, a devastating blow for Gallants. But just as soon as the second half started, they were level as one of their three halftime substitutes, Mohamed Doumbia, scored.


  • Ronnie Gabriel Richards BayBackpagepix

    Richards Bay 1 - 1 Sekhukhune United

    The Natal Rich Boyz hopes of crashing the top eight party are over, while Sekhukhune are guaranteed their place in next season's MTN8.

    Richards Bay's hopes were raised after Lundi Mahala gave them a lead on almost the hour mark, but an equaliser from substitute Lehlohonolo Moejela ensured a share of the spoils.

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  • Siphesihle Jeza SiweleleBackpagepix

    Siwelele 1 - 0 Magesi

    The Bloemfontein club made their superior possession pay in the 78th minute when Spihesihle Jeza finally stuck away one of the numerous chances Siwelele created.

    The result sees both clubs enter the final day with it all to play for.

    Magesi, despite the loss, could still escape relegation on the final day with a win at home against Richards Bay, if other results go their way.

    For Siwelele, there's still an outside chance they could sneak into the top eight if they beat already qualified Sekhukhune on the last day.

  • Stellenbosch FC, April 2026Backpage

    Stellenbosch FC 2 - 0 Orbit College

    The Mswenko Boys conceded early, just five minutes in, to Chumani Butsaka to make the mountain they need to climb to escape relegation even bigger.

    That mountain grew even larger after Butsaka scored again after 68 minutes to enhance the Winelands' club's faint hopes of a top eight finish.

    For Orbit, they will have to better Marumo Gallants result against Stellenbosch next weekend to have any hope of survival.