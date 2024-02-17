Cole Alexander, Tlakusani MthethwaBackpagePix
Michaelson Gumede

PSL wrap: PSL wrap: Moroka Swallows' struggles continue as Soweto giants lose to Polokwane City while Khanyisa Mayo scores for Cape Town City against Chippa United

Premier Soccer LeagueChippa United vs Cape Town City FCChippa UnitedCape Town City FCSwallows FC vs Polokwane CitySwallows FCPolokwane CityCape Town Spurs vs AmaZulu FCCape Town SpursAmaZulu FC

GOAL provides you with a wrap of Premier Soccer League action that took place on February 17.

  • Swallows suffer defeat against Polokwane City
  • Khanyisa Mayo strikes for Cape Town City
  • The Citizens guaranteed second place this weekend

