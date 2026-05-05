PSL Wrap: Orbit College edge Magesi FC to breathe easy in relegation scrap as Siwelele drop points against Durban City

Ten minutes into the contest, play was halted due to adverse weather conditions at Seshego Stadium on Tuesday evening.

After the restart, Mswenko Boys forward Lucky Mahlatsi broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute to put the visitors ahead. The away side continued to trouble Elvis Chipezeze and doubled their lead through a goal from Gomolemo Khoto. The hosts responded just before halftime through Motsie Matima, going into the break trailing 2-1.

Dikwena tša Meetse searched for an equaliser but it was not to be, with the Rustenburg outfit claiming a 2-1 victory. Orbit moved up to 14th on the Premier Soccer League table with 23 points, while Magesi sit 15th with 21 points.