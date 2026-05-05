PSL Wrap: Orbit College edge Magesi FC to breathe easy in relegation scrap as Siwelele drop points against Durban City
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Magesi 1-2 Orbit College
Ten minutes into the contest, play was halted due to adverse weather conditions at Seshego Stadium on Tuesday evening.
After the restart, Mswenko Boys forward Lucky Mahlatsi broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute to put the visitors ahead. The away side continued to trouble Elvis Chipezeze and doubled their lead through a goal from Gomolemo Khoto. The hosts responded just before halftime through Motsie Matima, going into the break trailing 2-1.
Dikwena tša Meetse searched for an equaliser but it was not to be, with the Rustenburg outfit claiming a 2-1 victory. Orbit moved up to 14th on the Premier Soccer League table with 23 points, while Magesi sit 15th with 21 points.
Siwelele 2-2 Durban City
Meanwhile, in another Premier Soccer League encounter, Siwelele and Durban City played out a 2-2 draw at Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium.
As early as the seventh minute, Luphumlo Sifumba set up Jean Lwamba, who scored from close range on the right side.
The City of Roses side responded in the 12th minute through Bohlale Ngwato, sending the teams into the break level at 1-1.
The Bloemfontein outfit carried that momentum into the second half and took the lead through a strike from Ghampani Lungu in the 58th minute.
City made a comeback through Lwamba, who completed his brace.
Both sides walked away with a point after the final whistle, with Siwelele still rooted in ninth place on the log with 33 points, while the Durban-based side sits sixth with 37 points.
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Chippa United vs Sekhukhune United
A rain-soaked Buffalo City Stadium forced the postponement of the clash between Chippa United and Sekhukhune United after the pitch was deemed unplayable.
The encounter has now been moved to Wednesday, with both sides set to return in hopes of finally settling matters.
When: May 06, 2026
Kick Off: 13h00
- AmaZulu, April 2026
AmaZulu vs Golden Arrows
When: Wednesday, May 6
Where: Moses Mabhida Stadium
Kick Off: 19h30
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Marumo Gallants vs TS Galaxy
When: Wednesday, May 6
Where: Dr Molemela Stadium
Kick Off: 19h30
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Richards Bay vs Polokwane City
When: Wednesday, May 6
Where: uMhlathuze Stadium
Kick Off: 19h30