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Magesi FC vs Orbit College, May 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

PSL Wrap: Orbit College edge Magesi FC to breathe easy in relegation scrap as Siwelele drop points against Durban City

Premier Soccer League
Magesi FC vs Orbit College
Magesi FC
Orbit College
Siwelele vs Durban City
Siwelele
Durban City
Richards Bay vs Polokwane City
Richards Bay
Polokwane City
AmaZulu FC vs Lamontville Golden Arrows
AmaZulu FC
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Chippa United vs Sekhukhune United
Chippa United
Sekhukhune United
Marumo Gallants vs TS Galaxy
Marumo Gallants
TS Galaxy
B. Ngwato
L. Sifumba
J. Lwamba
G. Lungu
E. Chipezeze
L. Mahlatsi
G. Khoto
M. Matima

The fight for survival and a strong finish in the Premier Soccer League continued on Tuesday night, with heavy rain threatening to steal the spotlight. Dikwena tša Meetse battled Mswenko Boys, who did just enough to ease away from the 16th spot. However, attention also turns to another fixture, where KZN bragging rights and a potential CAF Confederation Cup qualification spot are still at stake.

  • Elvis Chipezeze, Magesi FCBackpage

    Magesi 1-2 Orbit College

    Ten minutes into the contest, play was halted due to adverse weather conditions at Seshego Stadium on Tuesday evening.

    After the restart, Mswenko Boys forward Lucky Mahlatsi broke the deadlock in the 22nd minute to put the visitors ahead. The away side continued to trouble Elvis Chipezeze and doubled their lead through a goal from Gomolemo Khoto. The hosts responded just before halftime through Motsie Matima, going into the break trailing 2-1.

    Dikwena tša Meetse searched for an equaliser but it was not to be, with the Rustenburg outfit claiming a 2-1 victory. Orbit moved up to 14th on the Premier Soccer League table with 23 points, while Magesi sit 15th with 21 points.

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  • Siwelele 2-2 Durban City

    Meanwhile, in another Premier Soccer League encounter, Siwelele and Durban City played out a 2-2 draw at Dr. Petrus Molemela Stadium.

    As early as the seventh minute, Luphumlo Sifumba set up Jean Lwamba, who scored from close range on the right side.

    The City of Roses side responded in the 12th minute through Bohlale Ngwato, sending the teams into the break level at 1-1.

    The Bloemfontein outfit carried that momentum into the second half and took the lead through a strike from Ghampani Lungu in the 58th minute.

    City made a comeback through Lwamba, who completed his brace.

    Both sides walked away with a point after the final whistle, with Siwelele still rooted in ninth place on the log with 33 points, while the Durban-based side sits sixth with 37 points.



  • Justice Figareido, Chippa United, Daniel Cardoso, Sekhukhune United, September 2025Backpage

    Chippa United vs Sekhukhune United

    A rain-soaked Buffalo City Stadium forced the postponement of the clash between Chippa United and Sekhukhune United after the pitch was deemed unplayable.

    The encounter has now been moved to Wednesday, with both sides set to return in hopes of finally settling matters.

    When: May 06, 2026

    Kick Off: 13h00

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    Where: Moses Mabhida Stadium

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    Marumo Gallants vs TS Galaxy

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    Where: Dr Molemela Stadium

    Kick Off: 19h30

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    Richards Bay vs Polokwane City

    When: Wednesday, May 6

    Where: uMhlathuze Stadium

    Kick Off: 19h30