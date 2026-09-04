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PSL Wrap: Ngwenya scores again as AmaZulu move up to third, Marumo Gallants draw with Polokwane City: Chippa United vs Milford FC and Sekhukhune United hosting TS Galaxy to come
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Richards Bay 1 - 2 AmaZulu
Arthur Zwane's men were looking to restore their pride after conceding five goals to Mamelodi Sundowns on home soil last week, and they did just that with an away win against Natal Rich Boyz that moves them up to third, leapfrogging Kaizer Chiefs who still have to play this game week.
Neither side showed signs of sitting back in the early stages but clear-cut chances were hard to come by until Usuthu almost got the breakthrough at the midway point from a corner.
Athini Maqokolo got on the end of a loose ball in the six-yard area but hit the crossbar when it was easier to score.
Just six minutes into the second half Usuthu broke the deadlock when Ngwenya got his sixth league goal of the season by rising above the Richards Bay defence to send a looping a header into the back of the net.
The Natal Rich Boyz hit back through a penalty with 12 minutes to play as Moses Mthembu stepped up and slotted home to level matters.
Just two minutes later AmaZulu restored their lead as Nkosikhona Radebe got the winning goal with a close-range finish.
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Marumo Gallants 2 - 2 Polokwane City
Gallants were looking to kickstart their league campaign after banking just a single point from four league matches so far.
But just three minutes in Phuti Mohafe's side conceded the opening goal when Tidimalo Molokwane found the back of the net for Rise and Shine with his first goal of the campaign.
Gallants responded well and were soon level when Msindisi Ndlovu found the back of the net in the 17th minute.
The goals continued to flow though, and Polokwane restored their lead just eight minutes later through Bonginkosi Dlamini.
The hosts had the last laugh of the half though after Lebohang Nkaki deflected the ball into his own net while trying to clear.
After the halftime break Mohafe's men dominated but by the time the final whistle blew, the two sides had to settle for a share of the spoils.
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Chippa United vs Milford FC
Date: 05/09/26
Time: 15H00
Venue: Dobsonville Stadium, Soweto.
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Sekhukhune United vs TS Galaxy
Date: 05/09/26
Time: 17H30
Venue: Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane.
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