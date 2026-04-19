Not even the pouring rain at Seshego Stadium could slow the goal rush, as Magesi dug deep to climb into 14th on the log after a thrilling 5-2 victory on Sunday.

Dikwena tsa Meetse wasted no time asserting themselves, with Mcedi Vandala striking inside the opening ten minutes before Jean Lubumba hit back just two minutes later for City. The hosts restored their lead through Godfrey Mashigo in the 14th minute, and Lehlegonolo Mokone added a third to make it 3-1.

But the Durban side refused to go quietly, with Lubumba completing his brace to keep things finely poised at 3-2 going into the break.

After the restart, the hosts picked up right where they left off, with Kgothatso Mariba stretching the lead in the 64th minute. Vandala then completed his brace to cap a dominant display and seal all three points in emphatic fashion.