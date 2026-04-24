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Thabang Nhlapo, Orbit College, Jean Lwamba, Orbot College, April 2026Backpage
Kiplagat Sang

PSL Wrap: Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates products combine to help relegation-threatened Orbit College get point against Durban City as Golden Arrows share spoils with Siwelele

Orlando Pirates vs Kaizer Chiefs
Premier Soccer League
Sekhukhune United
TS Galaxy vs Magesi FC
TS Galaxy
Magesi FC
Sekhukhune United vs Marumo Gallants
Marumo Gallants
AmaZulu FC vs Chippa United
AmaZulu FC
Chippa United
Durban City vs Orbit College
Durban City
Orbit College
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Siwelele
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Siwelele
J. Dion
Orlando Pirates
Kaizer Chiefs

Although eyes are firmly on the Premier Soccer League title race between Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates, there are other stakes to be fought for by other teams across the table. Kaizer Chiefs are eyeing the top three, which will give them a slot in the CAF Confederation Cup, while Marumo Gallants, Magesi, Orbit College, Chippa United and TS Galaxy fight for their top-flight survival.

  • Golden Arrows 0-0 Siwelele

    Golden Arrows and Siwelele shared spoils following a 0-0 draw in a Premier Soccer League game on Friday at King Zwelithini Stadium.

    Golden Boot prime candidate Junior Dion, who was yellow-carded in the 33rd minute, was kept at bay by Siwelele as he failed to score and perhaps extend his lead at the summit of the top scorers' chart.

    The draw leaves Arrows in the seventh position with 35 points after 26 games, while Siwelele, who have played 25 matches, are 11th with 29 points.


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  • Durban City 1-1 Orbit College

    Durban City fought back to hold struggling Orbit College to a 1-1 draw at Chatsworth Stadium.

    Orlando Pirates product Gomolemo Khoto scored for the PSL debutants in the 20th minute after an assist from former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Lebohang Lesako but the home side equalised in the 58th minute when Jean Lwamba found the back of the net.

    Despite dropping points, Durban City are sixth with 36 points from 26 games, while Orbit College remain stuck at the bottom with just 20 points from the same number of games.



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