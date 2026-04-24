Golden Arrows and Siwelele shared spoils following a 0-0 draw in a Premier Soccer League game on Friday at King Zwelithini Stadium.

Golden Boot prime candidate Junior Dion, who was yellow-carded in the 33rd minute, was kept at bay by Siwelele as he failed to score and perhaps extend his lead at the summit of the top scorers' chart.

The draw leaves Arrows in the seventh position with 35 points after 26 games, while Siwelele, who have played 25 matches, are 11th with 29 points.



