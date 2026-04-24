PSL Wrap: Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates products combine to help relegation-threatened Orbit College get point against Durban City as Golden Arrows share spoils with Siwelele
Golden Arrows 0-0 Siwelele
Golden Arrows and Siwelele shared spoils following a 0-0 draw in a Premier Soccer League game on Friday at King Zwelithini Stadium.
Golden Boot prime candidate Junior Dion, who was yellow-carded in the 33rd minute, was kept at bay by Siwelele as he failed to score and perhaps extend his lead at the summit of the top scorers' chart.
The draw leaves Arrows in the seventh position with 35 points after 26 games, while Siwelele, who have played 25 matches, are 11th with 29 points.
Durban City 1-1 Orbit College
Durban City fought back to hold struggling Orbit College to a 1-1 draw at Chatsworth Stadium.
Orlando Pirates product Gomolemo Khoto scored for the PSL debutants in the 20th minute after an assist from former Kaizer Chiefs attacker Lebohang Lesako but the home side equalised in the 58th minute when Jean Lwamba found the back of the net.
Despite dropping points, Durban City are sixth with 36 points from 26 games, while Orbit College remain stuck at the bottom with just 20 points from the same number of games.
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AmaZulu vs Chippa United
When: Saturday, April 25
Where: Moses Mabhida Stadium
Kick-off: 15h00
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Sekhukhune United vs Marumo Gallants
When: Saturday, April 25
Where: New Peter Mokaba Stadium
Kick-off: 17h30
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TS Galaxy vs Magesi FC
When: April 26,
Where: Mbombela Stadium
Kick-off: 15h00