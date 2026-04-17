PSL Wrap: Golden Arrows cement their place in the top eight as Marumo Gallants continue to flirt with danger after failing to beat 10-man Siwelele

Amid heavy downpours at Athlone Stadium in Cape Town, Stellenbosch FC powered through the conditions to secure all three points against Sekhukhune United by winning with a 3-1 margin.

Stellies struck early, with Godswill Enyinnaya breaking the deadlock in the 24th minute. At the other end, Sage Stephens produced a crucial double save to deny Keletso Makgalwa and keep the hosts firmly in control.

Tshegofatso Mabasa thought he had doubled the lead, only for the offside flag to halt celebrations. But the Cape Winelands outfit kept their foot on the pedal, with Genino Palace eventually finding the net to give Stellies a 2-0 commanding advantage at halftime.

There was still plenty to fight for in the second half, and Bright Ndlovu managed to pull one back for Babina Noko, but it was not enough as Chumani Butsaka made it 3-1 for the home side to wrap up the victory.

Sekhukhune parted ways with the head coach Eric Tinkler at the beginning of the week, with Paulus Masehe stepping in to steer the ship for the remainder of the campaign.

The Limpopo outfit remains in fifth place on the league table with 38 points, while the Western Cape side sits ninth with 31 points.











