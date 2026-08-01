PSL Wrap: Former Kaizer Chiefs co-coaches clash ends in Cedric Kaze's favour, while AmaZulu claim narrow victory and Golden Arrows & Chippa United share spoils

Sekhukhune United kicked off their campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory against Durban City at the Seshego Stadium on Saturday.

Babina Noko looked comfortable from the outset, dominating possession and creating several promising opportunities.

However, their decision-making in the final third often let them down, preventing them from taking an earlier lead.

Their persistence eventually paid off in the 28th minute when Bright Ndlovu broke the deadlock with a well-taken finish.

Meanwhile, the Citizens attempted to mount a response, but struggled to trouble the hosts, who headed into the halftime break with a deserved 1-0 advantage.

After the interval, Khalil Ben Youssef's team threw everything forward in search of an equaliser, with the introduction of Gaston Sirino adding fresh impetus to their attack.

Despite enjoying more possession and pushing numbers forward, they were unable to find a way past a disciplined Babina Noko defence, as the Limpopo outfit held firm to claim maximum points on home soil.