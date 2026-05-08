PSL Wrap: Durban City blow advantage against 10-man Stellenbosch FC as Top-Eight chase stalls for Gavin Hunt

On the back of their Nedbank Cup triumph, Durban City were again held to a 0-0 stalemate by Stellenbosch FC on a wet and heavy night at Chatsworth Stadium, marking their second consecutive draw as the contest struggled to spark in slippery, stop-start conditions.

The first half produced end-to-end action as both sides created a flurry of chances but failed to find the breakthrough, with City and Stellies heading into the interval deadlocked at 0-0 despite the attacking intent on display.

The second half was not short of drama either, as the Cape Winelands side were reduced to ten men after Mthetheleli Mthiyane was shown his marching orders and sent for an early shower.

Both teams threw everything forward in search of a breakthrough, but neither side could find the killer touch as the contest ended in a goalless stalemate.

The Western Cape outfit failed to make significant inroads in their push for a Top Eight finish, remaining rooted in 10th place on 33 points, while the Durban side held firm in sixth position on the log with 38 points.