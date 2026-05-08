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Durban City vs Stellenbosch, May 2026Backpage
Sinolwetu Tompela

PSL Wrap: Durban City blow advantage against 10-man Stellenbosch FC as Top-Eight chase stalls for Gavin Hunt

Premier Soccer League
Durban City vs Stellenbosch FC
Durban City
Stellenbosch FC
Lamontville Golden Arrows vs Polokwane City
Lamontville Golden Arrows
Polokwane City
Marumo Gallants vs Richards Bay
Marumo Gallants
Richards Bay
Orbit College vs AmaZulu FC
Orbit College
AmaZulu FC
TS Galaxy vs Chippa United
TS Galaxy
Chippa United
G. Hunt
M. Mthiyane

The search for a better ending in the 2025/26 Premier Soccer League season rolled on as City and Stellies continued to push for a strong finish to the campaign. Meanwhile, the battle to remain in the top flight remains firmly on the cards for Marumo Gallants, Orbit College, and Magesi FC, with survival still a mountain to climb, while TS Galaxy and Chippa United continue their fight to stay well clear of the relegation scrap.

  • Gavin Hunt, Stellenbosch Backpage

    Durban City 0-0 Stellenbosch

    On the back of their Nedbank Cup triumph, Durban City were again held to a 0-0 stalemate by Stellenbosch FC on a wet and heavy night at Chatsworth Stadium, marking their second consecutive draw as the contest struggled to spark in slippery, stop-start conditions.

    The first half produced end-to-end action as both sides created a flurry of chances but failed to find the breakthrough, with City and Stellies heading into the interval deadlocked at 0-0 despite the attacking intent on display.

    The second half was not short of drama either, as the Cape Winelands side were reduced to ten men after Mthetheleli Mthiyane was shown his marching orders and sent for an early shower.

    Both teams threw everything forward in search of a breakthrough, but neither side could find the killer touch as the contest ended in a goalless stalemate.

    The Western Cape outfit failed to make significant inroads in their push for a Top Eight finish, remaining rooted in 10th place on 33 points, while the Durban side held firm in sixth position on the log with 38 points.

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  • Khulekhani Shezi, Golden Arrows, April 2026Backpage

    Golden Arrows vs Polokwane City

    When: Saturday, May 09

    Where: King Zwelithini Stadium

    Kick Off: 15h00

  • Marumo Gallants, March 2026Backpage

    Marumo Gallants vs Richards Bay

    When: Saturday, May 09

    Where: Dr. Molemela Stadium

    Kick Off: 15h00

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  • Sandile Mthethwa AmaZuluBackpagepix

    Orbit College vs AmaZulu

    When: Saturday, May 09

    Where: Olympia Park, Rustenburg

    Kick Off: 15h00

  • TS Galaxy, February 2026Backpage

    TS Galaxy vs Chippa United

    When: Saturday, May 09

    Where: Mbombela Stadium

    Kick Off: 15h00