The battle for the PSL top-two finish as well as relegation fight continued on Tuesday with interesting matches taking place.

Fresh from beating Orlando Pirates last weekend, Sekhukhune United were at home again, this time around hosting Cape Town City.

At Moses Mabhida Stadium, AmaZulu continued with their battle to avoid demotion by welcoming Polokwane City.

PSL action continues on Wednesday with SuperSport United visiting Golden Arrows while Chippa United host basement side Cape Town Spurs.

Article continues below

TS Galaxy and Royal AM clash at Mbombela Stadium.