PSL Wrap: AmaZulu FC go third behind Orlando Pirates after beating Polokwane City as Tshegofatso Mabasa brace fires 10-man Stellenbosch FC into top eight by edging Chippa United
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Polokwane City 0-1 AmaZulu FC
Thapelo Matlhoko's late goal earned AmaZulu a 1-0 victory over Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.
The contest appeared to be headed for a goalless draw, but Matlhoko scored with three minutes to go.
Three points on the road for Usuthu helped them go third on the table, and they now have 11 points fewer than second-placed Orlando Pirates.
Polokwane remain seventh on the log after dropping points at home.
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Stellenbosch 2-1 Chippa United
A brace by Tshegofatso Mabasa inside three minutes helped Stellenbosch beat Chippa United at Athlone Stadium on Saturday.
The Pirates loanee first struck in the second minute before completing his double three minutes later.
Sinoxolo Kwayiba reduced arrears for Chippa from the penalty spot with nine minutes remaining, while the hosts ended the game with a man short after Wonderboy Makhubu was red-carded in stoppage time.
For a team that was fighting against relegation into the New Year, Stellenbosch are now in the top eight.
The Chilli Boys remain 13th on the log as they fight to stay safe from demotion.
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Golden Arrows vs Sekhukhune United
Match date: 22/03/2026
Venue: King Zwelithini Stadium
KickOff: 15h30
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Siwelele FC vs Orbit College
Match date: 22/03/2026
Venue: Toyota Stadium
KickOff: 15h30
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Durban City vs Richards Bay
Match date: 22/03/2026
Venue: Chatsworth Stadium
KickOff: 18h00