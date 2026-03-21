PSL Wrap: AmaZulu FC go third behind Orlando Pirates after beating Polokwane City as Tshegofatso Mabasa brace fires 10-man Stellenbosch FC into top eight by edging Chippa United

Thapelo Matlhoko's late goal earned AmaZulu a 1-0 victory over Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

The contest appeared to be headed for a goalless draw, but Matlhoko scored with three minutes to go.

Three points on the road for Usuthu helped them go third on the table, and they now have 11 points fewer than second-placed Orlando Pirates.

Polokwane remain seventh on the log after dropping points at home.