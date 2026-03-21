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Siyanda Hlangabeza and Juan Mutudza, Polokwane City vs AmaZulu FC, March 2026Backpagepix
Khothatso Leballo

PSL Wrap: AmaZulu FC go third behind Orlando Pirates after beating Polokwane City as Tshegofatso Mabasa brace fires 10-man Stellenbosch FC into top eight by edging Chippa United

The Premier Soccer League campaign continues with a lot to play for among teams. At stake is winning the title race, earning a spot to play continental football next season, as well as avoiding the dreaded relegation at the end of the season.

  • Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, AmaZulu vs TS Galaxy, January 2026Backpagepix

    Polokwane City 0-1 AmaZulu FC

    Thapelo Matlhoko's late goal earned AmaZulu a 1-0 victory over Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

    The contest appeared to be headed for a goalless draw, but Matlhoko scored with three minutes to go.

    Three points on the road for Usuthu helped them go third on the table, and they now have 11 points fewer than second-placed Orlando Pirates.

    Polokwane remain seventh on the log after dropping points at home.

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  • Wonderboy Makhubu, Stellenbosch, February 2026Backpage

    Stellenbosch 2-1 Chippa United

    A brace by Tshegofatso Mabasa inside three minutes helped Stellenbosch beat Chippa United at Athlone Stadium on Saturday.

    The Pirates loanee first struck in the second minute before completing his double three minutes later.

    Sinoxolo Kwayiba reduced arrears for Chippa from the penalty spot with nine minutes remaining, while the hosts ended the game with a man short after Wonderboy Makhubu was red-carded in stoppage time.

    For a team that was fighting against relegation into the New Year, Stellenbosch are now in the top eight.

    The Chilli Boys remain 13th on the log as they fight to stay safe from demotion.

  • Golden Arrows, February 2026Asidlali

    Golden Arrows vs Sekhukhune United

    Match date: 22/03/2026

    Venue: King Zwelithini Stadium

    KickOff: 15h30

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  • Siwelele FC, March 2026Backpage

    Siwelele FC vs Orbit College

    Match date: 22/03/2026

    Venue: Toyota Stadium

    KickOff: 15h30

  • Sbani Ntungwa, Richards Bay, Odwa Nyulu, Durban City, November 2025Backpage

    Durban City vs Richards Bay

    Match date: 22/03/2026

    Venue: Chatsworth Stadium

    KickOff: 18h00