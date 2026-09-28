PSL stadium mismanagement spotlighted in the wake of Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs issues – ‘If there is crime in South Africa, we look to the police, but when it comes to stadium issues we turn a blind eye'

The South African top flight is currently grappling with a severe shortage of viable venues, leading to scenes that many feel are beneath the standards of professional football.

A recent encounter between Polokwane City and Kaizer Chiefs highlighted the depth of the issue when a water outage at the stadium forced players to depart the premises without being able to use the toilets or shower after the match.

Further complicating the fixture schedule, Lamontville Golden Arrows were recently forced to relocate their high-profile home fixture against Kaizer Chiefs to the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.

The move was necessitated by the club's inability to secure a suitable alternative venue within the KwaZulu-Natal province, despite the region being home to several major sporting arenas.



