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PSL stadium mismanagement spotlighted in the wake of Polokwane City vs Kaizer Chiefs issues – ‘If there is crime in South Africa, we look to the police, but when it comes to stadium issues we turn a blind eye'
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Infrastructure crisis in the PSL
The South African top flight is currently grappling with a severe shortage of viable venues, leading to scenes that many feel are beneath the standards of professional football.
A recent encounter between Polokwane City and Kaizer Chiefs highlighted the depth of the issue when a water outage at the stadium forced players to depart the premises without being able to use the toilets or shower after the match.
Further complicating the fixture schedule, Lamontville Golden Arrows were recently forced to relocate their high-profile home fixture against Kaizer Chiefs to the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.
The move was necessitated by the club's inability to secure a suitable alternative venue within the KwaZulu-Natal province, despite the region being home to several major sporting arenas.
Mammilla points finger at municipal management
Morgan Mammilla, who currently holds the position of Director of Football at Magesi FC, believes the root of the problem lies squarely with those appointed to oversee these facilities.
Speaking candidly about the situation, the former Chippa United coach argued that the lack of football-centric expertise in local government is damaging the sport.
“If there is crime in South Africa, we look to the police to stop it, but when it comes to stadium issues, unfortunately, we turn a blind eye to those responsible,” Mammilla told KickOff.
“It is a lesson to us that when we look at matters involving football, including stadium management, planning must involve those engaged in football. That's the quickest solution.”
The need for professional football expertise
According to Mammilla, the only way to rectify the situation is to ensure that individuals with a deep understanding of the industry are placed in charge of these venues.
He argued that the disconnect between stadium managers and the professional league's requirements is vast.
“Municipalities must hire people with a professional football background, so stadiums always meet the standards required for professional football."
"Often, those managing stadiums in municipalities are unaware of the differences between PSL football, amateur football, and CAF football."
"They don't know the schedules because they don't care."
"They don't even know when does the season starts or ends."
"Had they known, they would have planned better,” Mammilla added.
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Financial mismanagement and surface damage
Beyond the logistical headaches, Mammilla also questioned the economic logic employed by stadium managers who prioritise non-sporting events over football matches.
He pointed out that the revenue generated from hosting external organisations often fails to cover the resulting repair costs for the playing surfaces.
This short-term focus on cash flow is, in his view, a recipe for a long-term disaster.
“There are many stadiums in KZN and Polokwane, yet they are not available when needed. Where is the planning? For those working at these stadiums, it's all about money."
"You spend R1 million to maintain a pitch in good condition, then take a gig from churches charging R800,000, while the damage they cause costs R1.2 million."
"So where is the profit? It doesn’t add up. You are losing. What kind of business is that?"
As the season continues, the pressure remains on the authorities to ensure that South African football is not further hampered by these recurring infrastructure failures.
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