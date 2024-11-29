PSL Round 7 Wrap: The 'Next Khama Billiat' dazzles as Marumo Gallants humble SuperSport United with Chippa United, Magesi, Richards Bay and Polokwane City desperate for three points
Top tier teams will be pushing for crucial wins during matchday seven that kicked off on Friday with the Swanky Boys hosting Bahlabane Ba Ntwa.
- All 16 teams are in action in PSL's Round seven
- Marumo Gallants secured a crucial win
- Richards Bay hope to upset AmaZulu