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PSL Player of the Season debate ramps up as new contender rises to challenge Orlando Pirates' Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng... and he isn't a Mamelodi Sundowns player!
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Ronnie Gabriel backs Zikhali for PSL glory
Richards Bay coach Ronnie Gabriel has officially put the league on notice, backing 21-year-old midfielder Lindokuhle Zikhali for the top PSL awards as the campaign reaches its climax.
The Natal Rich Boyz have developed a reputation for being a thorn in the side of South Africa's elite, recently holding Mamelodi Sundowns to a frustrating draw, and Zikhali has been at the heart of their resilient form.
Gabriel is adamant that his midfield anchor has done enough to be mentioned in the same breath as the league's most exciting talents.
Speaking on the player's impact to iDiski Times, Gabriel noted: “Zikhali has been fantastic. I’m sure you see the numbers, you all see the stats. He’s up there with the best in this league yet.
"Young player of the season, he can compete with anyone on his day. He showed his value to the squad. He showed his competence at this level here.
"And the good part of it is that he’s improving on a daily basis. Training sessions, games, each game you can see the kid is growing and he’s reaching different levels.
"So, we are happy so far and if he can get that type of award, we’ll be very proud of him from the club side.”
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Challenging the Mofokeng and Appollis dominance
Zikhali’s emergence provides a fresh narrative in a season where Orlando Pirates attacker Relebohile Mofokeng is in a rich vein of form, having picked up six Man of the Match awards this season, the most of any player.
Mofokeng has been the heavy favourite for both the Young Player and the main Footballer of the Season prizes, especially following his scoring exploits and seamless transition into the senior national team setup.
However, the Richards Bay youngster's consistency cannot be ignored.
The 21-year-old has featured in 30 matches across all competitions this season, proving to be a durable and reliable engine for the KwaZulu-Natal outfit.
While Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis hunt for silverware at the top of the table, Zikhali's ability to maintain high performance levels in a team fighting different battles has caught the eye of many local pundits across the Betway Premiership.
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The statistical case for the Richards Bay star
The argument for Zikhali rests on his ability to perform against the "Big Three."
Gabriel believes the midfielder has already proven he can handle the pressure of the big stage, and the coach's public endorsement aims to ensure the PSL voting academy looks beyond the traditional giants in Johannesburg and Pretoria.
The consistency shown by the youngster identifies him as a primary candidate for the Young Player of the Season category, even as others lobby for Mofokeng to sweep every available trophy.
With the final few rounds of fixtures remaining, the race for individual glory remains wide open.
Whether Zikhali can truly upset the odds and beat the likes of Mofokeng and Appollis to the podium remains to be seen, but his coach is certain that the statistics and on-field growth speak for themselves.
As the Natal Rich Boyz look to end their season on a high, all eyes will be on their midfield gem to see if he can secure a historic individual prize for the club.
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What comes next for Lindokuhle Zikhali and Richards Bay?
Coach Gabriel and Zikhali will not be content with their position in the league. After 26 matches they lie 11th on 31 points, four points off a Top Eight finish, which is surely the club's aim for the season.
Next up they welcome Polokwane City to Natal, hoping Rise and Shine are tired from their league double header against title-chasing Sundowns.
Then they have only three matches remaining, against Marumo Gallants, Sekhukhune United and Magesi to reach their season's goal.