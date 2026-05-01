PSL Player of the Season debate ramps up as new contender rises to challenge Orlando Pirates' Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng... and he isn't a Mamelodi Sundowns player!

Richards Bay coach Ronnie Gabriel has officially put the league on notice, backing 21-year-old midfielder Lindokuhle Zikhali for the top PSL awards as the campaign reaches its climax.

The Natal Rich Boyz have developed a reputation for being a thorn in the side of South Africa's elite, recently holding Mamelodi Sundowns to a frustrating draw, and Zikhali has been at the heart of their resilient form.

Gabriel is adamant that his midfield anchor has done enough to be mentioned in the same breath as the league's most exciting talents.

Speaking on the player's impact to iDiski Times, Gabriel noted: “Zikhali has been fantastic. I’m sure you see the numbers, you all see the stats. He’s up there with the best in this league yet.

"Young player of the season, he can compete with anyone on his day. He showed his value to the squad. He showed his competence at this level here.

"And the good part of it is that he’s improving on a daily basis. Training sessions, games, each game you can see the kid is growing and he’s reaching different levels.

"So, we are happy so far and if he can get that type of award, we’ll be very proud of him from the club side.”



