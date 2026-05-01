PSL newcomers on the verge of KZN silverware revival as Durban City and TS Galaxy lock horns in Nedbank Cup showdown - 'We must make sure we compete to win'
Resilience in the face of adversity
Durban City interim coach Pitso Dladla is banking on the never-say-die spirit that has powered his side’s remarkable Nedbank Cup run, convinced their giant-killing journey has forged the steel required for Saturday’s blockbuster showdown against TS Galaxy.
Ahead of the Peter Mokaba Stadium finale, Dladla believes the hurdles his squad has already overcome have battle-hardened them for the pressure and intensity of a cup final.
“If you look at the previous round in this competition, our character as a team has been tested, and we’ve been able to come out victorious,” Dladla said as per the Sowetan.
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Tested by fire on the road to Polokwane
“We’ve been involved in a penalty shootout three times, and we managed to get through,” he explained.
These pressure-cooker situations have seemingly defined their identity in this season's competition.
“We’ve been involved in games where we have been playing the Motsepe Foundation Championship teams.
"And also, we had to play Golden Arrows with one man down, and we managed to win that game, so that tells you that our character as a team has been tested differently and that has prepared us very well going into the final,” the coach added.
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Ignoring the league double over Galaxy
While the KwaZulu-Natal side holds a psychological advantage, having beaten Galaxy twice in the Premier Soccer League this season, Dladla is refusing to let complacency creep in.
“For us, we don’t want to look too much at the two league games that we’ve played and then think about them,” Dladla insisted.
“A cup final is different from a league game. A cup final is determined by the moment, so we are not going to be looking too much into that. We want to treat this game differently, and that’s what we are doing currently.”
A chance to restore KZN trophy pride on the line?
“For us, what is important is to have proper preparations for this final. We must make sure we compete to win. We are working hard, and we are trying to figure out things that will put us in a better position to lift the cup,” Dladla concluded.
“We believe that with the preparations, we will win the cup. Going to other things about being appointed as a head coach, it is something that, out of discussions, we are focusing more on the final.”