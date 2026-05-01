PSL newcomers on the verge of KZN silverware revival as Durban City and TS Galaxy lock horns in Nedbank Cup showdown - 'We must make sure we compete to win'

Durban City interim coach Pitso Dladla is banking on the never-say-die spirit that has powered his side’s remarkable Nedbank Cup run, convinced their giant-killing journey has forged the steel required for Saturday’s blockbuster showdown against TS Galaxy.

Ahead of the Peter Mokaba Stadium finale, Dladla believes the hurdles his squad has already overcome have battle-hardened them for the pressure and intensity of a cup final.

“If you look at the previous round in this competition, our character as a team has been tested, and we’ve been able to come out victorious,” Dladla said as per the Sowetan.







