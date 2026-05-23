PSL goal scoring legend Siyabonga Nomvethe warns Orlando Pirates 'there is nowhere to run away' ahead of title decider against Orbit College

Orlando Pirates head into their final match of the season at Mbombela Stadium knowing that only three points will guarantee them the league crown.

After a frustrating 0-0 draw against Durban City last weekend, former Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs star Siyabonga Nomvethe has pointed out the flaws in the Buccaneers' attacking approach that could prove costly if repeated.

The legendary marksman noted that while Abdeslam Ouaddou’s side dominated possession in their previous outing, their desperation to find the net led to a breakdown in teamwork.

He cautioned that the players seemed more focused on individual glory than collective success, a trend that must be reversed against a relegation-threatened Orbit College side fighting for survival.