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PSL goal scoring legend Siyabonga Nomvethe warns Orlando Pirates 'there is nowhere to run away' ahead of title decider against Orbit College
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Nomvethe highlights Pirates’ lack of coordination
Orlando Pirates head into their final match of the season at Mbombela Stadium knowing that only three points will guarantee them the league crown.
After a frustrating 0-0 draw against Durban City last weekend, former Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs star Siyabonga Nomvethe has pointed out the flaws in the Buccaneers' attacking approach that could prove costly if repeated.
The legendary marksman noted that while Abdeslam Ouaddou’s side dominated possession in their previous outing, their desperation to find the net led to a breakdown in teamwork.
He cautioned that the players seemed more focused on individual glory than collective success, a trend that must be reversed against a relegation-threatened Orbit College side fighting for survival.
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'There is nowhere to run away' for the Buccaneers
Speaking to FARPost about the magnitude of the upcoming fixture, Nomvethe made it clear that the time for excuses has passed.
"It’s the last game, and there is nowhere to run away.
"They [Pirates] need three points. It’s a do-or-die match, and I believe they can make it," Nomvethe stated.
He remains optimistic that the Soweto giants can seize the moment despite the immense pressure on their shoulders.
The former Bafana Bafana international also highlighted how the title race shifted in Pirates' favour following slips from their rivals.
"Pirates can come up with something from this match. Sundowns had an opportunity to win it a few weeks ago, but they lost points.
"So, it’s an advantage to Pirates as it is now," he added, emphasising that the destiny of the trophy is firmly in their hands.
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Addressing the finishing line anxiety
Nomvethe believes that the proximity to the trophy caused a lapse in clinical finishing during the Durban City clash.
"Nothing will motivate players more than seeing the finishing line.
"They can see the finishing line now, and it makes them want it more.
"They did everything against Durban City. When you feel you’re at the finish line, you wanna go with 150 kW," he explained when analysing the team's' recent performance.
The PSL icon suggested that the intensity of the occasion led to poor decision-making in the final third.
Pirates created a "glut of chances" but failed to convert any, leaving the Orlando Amstel Arena with only a point.
Nomvethe warns that the same level of over-eagerness could play into the hands of an Orbit College team that will look to frustrate the league leaders.
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The danger of individualistic play in the final third
Reflecting on the tactical errors from the last match, Nomvethe was critical of the selfishness shown by the Pirates attackers.
"That was the problem against Durban City because everybody wanted to score, and they ended up missing those good chances.
"Nobody wanted to lose the game, and they even ended up not passing to those guys in good positions to score inside the box," he said.
This lack of cohesion allowed the opposition to settle and gain confidence throughout the match.
"That gave Durban City what they wanted, which was to brag that they held Pirates.
Durban City were not like that in other games this season," Nomvethe concluded.
For Pirates to clinch their first PSL title since 2012, they will need to ensure that collective execution triumphs over individual panic at Mbombela Stadium.