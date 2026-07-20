PSL clubs urged to follow Orlando Pirates youth policy - 'It benefits the club, and it benefits the player's family'

Orlando Pirates have established themselves as the benchmark for youth development in South Africa, consistently producing elite talent through their DStv Diski Challenge [DDC] structures.

The reserve side’s recent success, culminating in the 2025/2026 DDC league title, serves as a testament to a philosophy that prioritises long-term growth over short-term results.

The Buccaneers' assembly line has recently seen the likes of Relebohile Mofokeng, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, and Mohau Nkota rise to prominence, following in the footsteps of previous graduates like Lyle Foster.

These players have not only become integral parts of the first-team setup but have also attracted significant interest from overseas markets.