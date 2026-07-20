PSL clubs urged to follow Orlando Pirates youth policy - 'It benefits the club, and it benefits the player's family'
- Backpagepix
The blueprint for developmental success
Orlando Pirates have established themselves as the benchmark for youth development in South Africa, consistently producing elite talent through their DStv Diski Challenge [DDC] structures.
The reserve side’s recent success, culminating in the 2025/2026 DDC league title, serves as a testament to a philosophy that prioritises long-term growth over short-term results.
The Buccaneers' assembly line has recently seen the likes of Relebohile Mofokeng, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, and Mohau Nkota rise to prominence, following in the footsteps of previous graduates like Lyle Foster.
These players have not only become integral parts of the first-team setup but have also attracted significant interest from overseas markets.
Integrating youth into professional environments
One of the critical factors in the Pirates’ success is the exposure young players receive to the professional standards required at the highest level.
Palacios believes that simply having a reserve team is not enough; the pathway must involve daily interaction with established professionals to bridge the gap between age-group football and the demands of the Premiership.
The veteran coach has specifically called on other Premier Soccer League [PSL] outfits to be more aggressive in their promotion strategies to ensure the league's overall health remains competitive.
"We saw with Pirates how many of their players came from the DDC," Palacios explained.
"The only thing I would advise the PSL teams is to allow at least seven of their DDC team players to train with the first team.”
- Backpage
A model for social and financial growth
Beyond the tactical benefits on the pitch, Palacios argues that a robust youth policy carries massive social implications for the players and their surrounding communities.
Scouting the right talent and providing a professional pathway can be transformative, offering a life-changing opportunity for young South Africans and their families.
Palacios remains convinced that this model is replicable for any club willing to put in the necessary ground work and patience.
"I believe every club can do it," the coach insisted during his assessment of the current landscape.
"They can learn from Pirates. Scout for a player, give him an opportunity, it benefits the club, and it benefits the player's family.
- Getty Images
Developing the next generation of Bafana stars
The ultimate goal of this developmental push is to bolster the national team, Bafana Bafana, by ensuring a steady stream of ready-made internationals.
Orlando Pirates' consistency in winning the DStv Diski Challenge, including their most recent triumph, suggests that they have mastered the art of balancing winning with development.
As the 2026 world cycle continues to take shape, the emphasis on youth has never been more vital for the progression of the domestic game.
The success of Pirates in integrating these DDC graduates into a trophy-winning environment has silenced many critics who previously questioned the readiness of local youngsters.
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting