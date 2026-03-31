PSL club pessimistic of keeping Kaizer Chiefs-linked Bafana Bafana international after 'refusing to commit!' But can Amakhosi beat Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns to his services?

Recently, the club lost Fawaaz Basadien, Jayden Adams, Deano van Rooyen, Sihle Nduli, Iqraam Rayners, and Ismael Toure.

“I think it’s a challenge not only for Stellenbosch but for many clubs. We pride ourselves in developing players and making them better,” Benadie continued.

“Almost every season, we lose a key player, and we’ve done a great job in the last couple of seasons to think ahead, knowing that we can lose Jayden, Fawaz, and try to secure someone else before the player actually goes.

“This time, to be honest, some of our recruitment has not worked out the way we wanted to, so yes, maybe it has caught up with us a little bit. We lost a few key players, especially with foreigners coming in. You will never know how quickly they are going to adapt to local football," the administrator further explained.

“There were several factors that made us catch up. The depth of the squad last year and the start of this year, we thought was very good, yet we were not performing.

“We’ve identified a few things, and we are busy adapting to that change," he concluded.