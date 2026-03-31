PSL club pessimistic of keeping Kaizer Chiefs-linked Bafana Bafana international after 'refusing to commit!' But can Amakhosi beat Orlando Pirates & Mamelodi Sundowns to his services?
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The Thabo Moloisane situation
The versatile defender has been a rock at Stellenbosch for the years he has been plying his trade in the Premier Soccer League.
However, his contract with the club is almost done, with no intention of renewing it. The Bafana Bafana star has, since last season, been heavily linked to Kaizer Chiefs, but Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates are also interested.
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Stellies want Thabo to stay, but...
According to Stellenbosch CEO Rob Benadie, the club's chances of keeping the centre-back are low, since he is reluctant to commit.
“To be completely transparent, we want Thabo to stay. We’ve offered him a contract, but he hasn’t signed it yet. This means he is effectively a free agent and is eligible to sign a pre-contract elsewhere,” he said as quoted by The Sowetan.
“From what I understand through him and his agent, he hasn’t committed to any club so far. We have a limited budget, so if we allocate funds to one player, it affects others.
"We offered him a competitive deal, and now it’s up to him to decide whether to remain with us or explore other options. We will plan for both scenarios," he added.
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The massive challenge
Recently, the club lost Fawaaz Basadien, Jayden Adams, Deano van Rooyen, Sihle Nduli, Iqraam Rayners, and Ismael Toure.
“I think it’s a challenge not only for Stellenbosch but for many clubs. We pride ourselves in developing players and making them better,” Benadie continued.
“Almost every season, we lose a key player, and we’ve done a great job in the last couple of seasons to think ahead, knowing that we can lose Jayden, Fawaz, and try to secure someone else before the player actually goes.
“This time, to be honest, some of our recruitment has not worked out the way we wanted to, so yes, maybe it has caught up with us a little bit. We lost a few key players, especially with foreigners coming in. You will never know how quickly they are going to adapt to local football," the administrator further explained.
“There were several factors that made us catch up. The depth of the squad last year and the start of this year, we thought was very good, yet we were not performing.
“We’ve identified a few things, and we are busy adapting to that change," he concluded.
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Chiefs' main headache
Well, the Glamour Boys might not promise the Premier Soccer League title next season or even CAF Champions League football, which Bucs and Sundowns can offer, considering their run this season.
However, the Glamour Boys can have their man if they give him a better financial offer.