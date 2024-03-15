Evidence Makgopa, Orlando PiratesBackpage
Michael Madyira

PSL club owner believes Orlando Pirates star 'Makgopa is the next Phil Masinga of South African football'

Orlando Pirates vs Hungry Lions FC Evidence Makgopa

A Premier Soccer League club boss has given Evidence Makgopa a high rating, comparing the Orlando Pirates lanky striker to a Bafana Bafana great

  • Makgopa is in his second season at Pirates
  • But he has not been as prolific as he used to be at Baroka
  • His former boss, however, defends him

