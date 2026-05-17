PSG superstar Ousmane Dembele limps off early in derby clash with Paris FC to spark Champions League final availability fears

The Ligue 1 champions were looking to maintain momentum ahead of their European showdown with Arsenal, but the evening took a sour turn in the opening stages of the clash with Paris FC. Despite the match having little riding on it in terms of league standings, the intensity of the derby resulted in a significant casualty for Luis Enrique’s side.

Dembele, who has been instrumental for the Parisians once again this season, lasted less than 30 minutes on the pitch. The winger was seen clutching his leg before the decision was made to withdraw him from the action, with the 29-year-old heading straight down the tunnel for immediate medical assessment.