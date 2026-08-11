The new 2026/27 season is about to get under way. Some leagues have already started, while Serie A begins next weekend, on 22 and 23 August. Tomorrow brings the European Super Cup between Luis Enrique's PSG, winners of the Champions League, and Unai Emery's Aston Villa , who won the Europa League last year. Many see the French side as clear favourites for the match, which kicks off at 9pm at the Red Bull Arena in Salzburg, but the English side have strengthened with the arrivals of Garnacho, also targeted by Roma, and Swiss player Manzambi, who had impressed the manager during the Europa League final itself with Freiburg.
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PSG’s transfer business on the eve of the European Super Cup against Aston Villa: after the signings of Digne and Akliouche, the targets are Suzuki, Godts and Ferran Torres
The signings and the target in goal
PSG's biggest moves are still to come. So far the Parisians have kept a low profile in the transfer market, bringing Lucas Digne back home after signing him from Aston Villa for 7 million, if he plays, he will be a former player, and investing 50 million in Maghnes Akliouche, who has arrived from Monaco. Among the new faces is also an Italian: goalkeeper Alessandro Longoni, born in 2008, has left Milan and joined the French club on a free transfer. He will be the third-choice goalkeeper while they wait to sort out the pecking order between the first two. With Chevalier on the way out, PSG are in advanced talks with Parma over the arrival of ZionSuzuki for 35 million.
The two signings
PSG want to strengthen their attack with Ajax talent Mika Godts. Talks between the two clubs have been going on for weeks, and the latest offer on the table for the Lancieri is worth more than €40 million, edging close to the €60 million asking price. Everything has already been agreed with the player, with a verbal agreement in place for the transfer. The big signing of the summer, however, could be Ferran Torres: according to Marca, the player has told Barcelona, with whom he has only one year left on his contract, that he wants to join PSG, who are waiting for a response from Barça to their €50 million offer.
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