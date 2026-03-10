AFP
PSG president to miss Champions League clash vs Chelsea due as Middle East conflict leaves him stranded in Qatar
Nasser Al-Khelaifi grounded in Doha
The club chief has been left stranded in Qatar as the escalating conflict in the Middle East continues to wreak havoc on international travel, The Associated Press reports. Al-Khelaifi, who is a pivotal figure in the corridors of power at Parc des Princes, has been unable to secure a flight out of Doha for more than one week.
This situation leaves his presence at upcoming fixtures in major doubt. The logistical nightmare developed rapidly following the start of United States and Israeli strikes on February 28, which led to a significant tightening of airspace across the region. With the Iran war intensifying, Al-Khelaifi has found himself among several high-profile figures unable to navigate the disruption currently affecting one of the world's most vital aviation hubs.
Champions League plans in jeopardy
Al-Khelaifi has been trying to return to Paris ahead of PSG’s Champions League round-of-16 match against Chelsea on Wednesday. As the defending European champions, the pressure is firmly on the Parisians to deliver a statement performance against the Premier League side.
A source close to the situation to AP, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the president was trying to get a flight out of Doha on Tuesday evening or Wednesday morning. However, with commercial flight availability dwindling and priority being given to approved passengers only at the final moments before take-off, his arrival in time for kick-off remains highly unlikely.
Wider impact of regional conflict
The ripple effects of the war have spread across the Middle East and beyond, with Iran launching retaliatory strikes in the Gulf states. This has upended travel across the region, stranding hundreds of thousands of people who rely on the Gulf's major airports as connecting points between Europe, Africa, and Asia. National carriers have been forced to either scrap services entirely or move to significantly longer, more costly routes.
While global leaders and citizens alike have described frustrations and growing fear, there are minor indications that the backlog is beginning to clear in certain corridors. The British government recently suggested that commercial flights from the United Arab Emirates to the United Kingdom were returning to normal levels, but Doha remains a complicated zone for those seeking westward travel.
PSG chief in race against time
Despite diplomatic efforts and chartered flights being organised by various nations, the logistical bottleneck at Hamad International Airport continues to pose a profound challenge. The defending champions are set to host the first leg of this mouth-watering tie in Paris, with the return leg scheduled for London next week, leaving Al-Khelaifi with a very narrow window to support his team in person.
For now, Luis Enrique's side must focus on the task at hand without their president in the director's box. As one of the most anticipated clashes of the round, the absence of such a high-profile figure serves as a stark reminder of how global events can unexpectedly intersect with the beautiful game at its highest level.
