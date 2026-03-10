PSG president to miss Champions League clash vs Chelsea due as Middle East conflict leaves him stranded in Qatar

The club chief has been left stranded in Qatar as the escalating conflict in the Middle East continues to wreak havoc on international travel, The Associated Press reports. Al-Khelaifi, who is a pivotal figure in the corridors of power at Parc des Princes, has been unable to secure a flight out of Doha for more than one week.

This situation leaves his presence at upcoming fixtures in major doubt. The logistical nightmare developed rapidly following the start of United States and Israeli strikes on February 28, which led to a significant tightening of airspace across the region. With the Iran war intensifying, Al-Khelaifi has found himself among several high-profile figures unable to navigate the disruption currently affecting one of the world's most vital aviation hubs.