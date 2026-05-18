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Prolific Premier Soccer League striker is 'too old for the World Cup' according to his dad - 'If it were my decision, I would not select him'
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Injuries taking a toll on veteran striker
Bradley Grobler, the prolific Sekhukhune United marksman, is currently facing a career-defining period as he battles back from a serious lower-leg injury.
At 38 years old, the striker has found himself sidelined during a crucial stage of the campaign, leading to intense speculation regarding his next steps in the game.
The former SuperSport United star fractured his ankle two months ago, an injury compounded by significant ligament damage.
With his recovery ongoing, there are growing concerns that the Limpopo-based club may have seen the last of their veteran talisman on the pitch as the season draws to a close.
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A father’s honest assessment
Speaking about his son's current predicament to KickOff, South African football legend Les Grobler provided a candid update on Bradley's physical state and his mental approach to the possibility of hanging up his boots.
While the desire to play remains, the reality of the injury has forced a difficult conversation about the future.
"At present, Bradley remains injured; he fractured his ankle two months ago, and it involves ligament damage. He is still in the recovery process," Les Grobler explained.
"I cannot confirm whether this will be his last season, but he is contemplating it.
"He still feels capable of continuing to play. We have discussed this matter, but his passion for the sport makes it difficult to disengage."
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World Cup dreams out of reach
Despite Bradley's lingering hopes of representing Bafana Bafana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, his father believes that the global showpiece is now a bridge too far for the veteran.
The physical demands of the tournament and the emergence of a new generation of talent have changed the landscape for the aging forward.
"However, he is too old for the World Cup. Therefore, I cannot say I was looking forward to seeing him participate in the tournament.
"He cannot compete against the younger generation of players in this event," Les added.
He noted that the athletes participating in this World Cup are at different levels and that the tournament will serve as an eye-opener for South Africa.
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National team selection debate
The debate over whether experience should trump youth in Hugo Broos' squad continues, but Les Grobler is firm in his belief that the national team should look elsewhere for the upcoming tournament.
Even with Bradley's proven track record as a top-tier goalscorer, the elite level of international competition requires a different physical profile.
"If it were my decision, I would not select him for the national team. Although he is an excellent striker, the World Cup represents a different level of competition," Les concluded.
For now, Bradley remains focused on his rehabilitation, though the sunset of a remarkable PSL career appears to be looming on the horizon.