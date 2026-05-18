Prolific Premier Soccer League striker is 'too old for the World Cup' according to his dad - 'If it were my decision, I would not select him'

Bradley Grobler, the prolific Sekhukhune United marksman, is currently facing a career-defining period as he battles back from a serious lower-leg injury.

At 38 years old, the striker has found himself sidelined during a crucial stage of the campaign, leading to intense speculation regarding his next steps in the game.

The former SuperSport United star fractured his ankle two months ago, an injury compounded by significant ligament damage.

With his recovery ongoing, there are growing concerns that the Limpopo-based club may have seen the last of their veteran talisman on the pitch as the season draws to a close.