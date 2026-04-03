Professor blasts Hugo Broos coaching set up and Bafana Bafana squad selection ahead of the FIFA World Cup- 'I think he’s planning to embarrass us'
- Backpage
'He's a yes man'
Mlungisi Ngubane has expressed serious concerns regarding the depth of the Bafana Bafana technical staff, arguing that the current setup is insufficient for a tournament of the World Cup's magnitude.
He pointed out that local club sides often boast more comprehensive coaching benches than the national team, which he finds unacceptable given the stakes involved in international football's showpiece event.
"Hugo Broos seems to be losing his way. First of all, we can't travel with only two coaches to a big tournament like the World Cup. He leaves out deserving players and selects those favored by him," Ngubane told KickOff.
"At the World Cup, you need a proper technical team, not just a technical staff. Lamontville Golden Arrows have more coaches on their bench than Bafana Bafana. Helman Mkhalele, you can see he can't question Hugo Broos; he says yes to everything—he's a yes man. It's not because Mkhalele is weak, but because Broos is stubborn. Mkhalele can have an opinion, but Broos will overpower him."
- Backpage
Calls for local coaching reinforcements
Ngubane believes that the South African Football Association (SAFA) needs to intervene and mandate the inclusion of more experienced local tacticians to support Broos.
He cited the examples of other nations that brought larger delegations to their matches as evidence of what is required to compete at the highest level, suggesting that top PSL managers should be drafted into the setup immediately.
"SAFA should tell Broos to take at least four South African coaches with him to the World Cup. Did you see how many coaches were on Panama's bench? That's why their results were different in the second game. So, we need to strengthen our technical team. We have Manqoba Mngqithi, Eric Tinkler—those guys should be traveling with Bafana Bafana to the World Cup. Broos doesn't want to hear that; he wants to do things his way. It's only him and Mkhalele as Bafana Bafana coaches because Grant Johnson is just a goalkeeper coach," Ngubane added.
- Backpage
Controversial squad selection under fire
Beyond the dugout, "Professor" turned his attention to the players chosen to represent the nation, specifically questioning the exclusion of high-performing stars like Iqraam Rayners and Mohau Nkota.
He argued that Broos is overlooking the best available talent in favour of average performers, a move he fears will have disastrous consequences when South Africa takes to the world stage.
"Now, let's talk about the players. Is Ime Okon a better center-back than Grant Kekana? Okon is an average player; I don't think he will be in the World Cup squad. He’s not Bafana Bafana material. I wonder why Mohau Nkota and Iqraam Rayners are not in the national team.
"The World Cup comes around once every four years, so use your best players now! Nkota recently lost his father, so he needs to be there at the World Cup to honor his father. You can't drop a player from the national team just because he lost his father a month ago. Give him a chance to honor his father.
"As for Rayners... we don't have a better striker than him as a country right now. I don't understand what Hugo Broos is trying to do. I think he’s planning to embarrass us," Ngubane concluded.
- Backpage
A different viewpoint
Former Bafana Bafana defender Innocent Mdledle viewed the recent international friendlies in a different light.
“So, my thoughts are that we shouldn’t judge the team and the players based on these two matches and the results,” Mdledle told Soccer Laduma.
“I am sure there are a lot of things that the coach was testing and wanted to see before finalising the squad for the World Cup, and the results were not that important.”
“Even with the performance, I don’t think it was that bad for us to start panicking. I don’t think we should be putting the coach and the players under a lot of pressure at this stage,” he concluded.