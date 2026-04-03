Professor blasts Hugo Broos coaching set up and Bafana Bafana squad selection ahead of the FIFA World Cup- 'I think he’s planning to embarrass us'

Mlungisi Ngubane has expressed serious concerns regarding the depth of the Bafana Bafana technical staff, arguing that the current setup is insufficient for a tournament of the World Cup's magnitude.

He pointed out that local club sides often boast more comprehensive coaching benches than the national team, which he finds unacceptable given the stakes involved in international football's showpiece event.

"Hugo Broos seems to be losing his way. First of all, we can't travel with only two coaches to a big tournament like the World Cup. He leaves out deserving players and selects those favored by him," Ngubane told KickOff.

"At the World Cup, you need a proper technical team, not just a technical staff. Lamontville Golden Arrows have more coaches on their bench than Bafana Bafana. Helman Mkhalele, you can see he can't question Hugo Broos; he says yes to everything—he's a yes man. It's not because Mkhalele is weak, but because Broos is stubborn. Mkhalele can have an opinion, but Broos will overpower him."