Pressure resurfaces at Chloorkop as Mamelodi Sundowns face renewed demands to part ways with Miguel Cardoso - 'Even if he wins Champions League, he should be replaced'
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Failure to rotate a deep squad
Mamelodi Sundowns face the real possibility of failing to defend their Premier Soccer League title, with hopes now shifting toward CAF Champions League success, as they come under intense scrutiny despite boasting one of the deepest and most expensive squads on the continent, with Eric Ramasike accusing head coach Miguel Cardoso of 'poor management' of his star-studded roster.
He questioned the logic behind Masandawana’ selection decisions, taking particular aim at the rotation policy deployed in domestic competition.
Ramasike pointed to the recent clash against TS Galaxy as a glaring example of tactical mismanagement, suggesting Sundowns’ wealth of talent was not maximised in decisive moments of the campaign.
"The objective is to win the league; yet, against TS Galaxy, an unexpected selection was made—such as including Kegan Johannes, who had not played for over a month. Cardoso's planning was inadequate, and his execution in the match was, frankly, poor," Ramasike said to KickOff.
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Fatigue or poor planning?
Ramasike points to the over-reliance on a small group of core players while others gather dust on the sidelines as a major tactical failing.
"Proper rotation was not implemented," Ramasike explained.
"Instead, players like Teboho Mokoena and Marcelo Allende were engaged repeatedly without adequate rest, despite the team’s depth. Cardoso has failed in this regard. It is unlikely that Orlando Pirates will lose both remaining matches."
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The Williams conundrum
It wasn't just the outfield players under the microscope, as Ramasike also turned his attention to Ronwen Williams. The Sundowns legend suggested that the shot-stopper’s current form, and perhaps his mental state, is suffering from a lack of competition and rest.
"He should have been rested against Galaxy. Denis Onyango should have featured in at least two or three matches, as continuous play impacts a player's mental state. This neglect contributed to the seven goals conceded in two games," Ramasike noted.
Champions League glory not enough
The most shocking element of Ramasike's assessment is his belief that the Champions League final should not be the ultimate measuring stick for Cardoso's tenure, as he believes the fundamental issues with the team's performances are too deep to ignore.
"Even if he wins the Champions League, Cardoso should be replaced," he stated.
"It is unreasonable to expect a player to perform consistently after participating in twenty-six consecutive matches, as fatigue inevitably affects performance. Proper squad rotation is essential. Cardoso’s mismanagement has ultimately undermined his position."