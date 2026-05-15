Pressure resurfaces at Chloorkop as Mamelodi Sundowns face renewed demands to part ways with Miguel Cardoso - 'Even if he wins Champions League, he should be replaced'

Mamelodi Sundowns face the real possibility of failing to defend their Premier Soccer League title, with hopes now shifting toward CAF Champions League success, as they come under intense scrutiny despite boasting one of the deepest and most expensive squads on the continent, with Eric Ramasike accusing head coach Miguel Cardoso of 'poor management' of his star-studded roster.

He questioned the logic behind Masandawana’ selection decisions, taking particular aim at the rotation policy deployed in domestic competition.

Ramasike pointed to the recent clash against TS Galaxy as a glaring example of tactical mismanagement, suggesting Sundowns’ wealth of talent was not maximised in decisive moments of the campaign.

"The objective is to win the league; yet, against TS Galaxy, an unexpected selection was made—such as including Kegan Johannes, who had not played for over a month. Cardoso's planning was inadequate, and his execution in the match was, frankly, poor," Ramasike said to KickOff.



