Premier Soccer League tactician sets a target of becoming like ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach after getting the mandate to lead - 'It is my dream'

“I think it was always my dream. Look at the teams I played for; I was always a leader. I was always a captain of those teams. It's always in me as a leader. I told myself maybe when I retire, this is what I want to do,” he told the media.

“I believe I chose a job that is right for me and good for me, and I have now experienced it – I have been working with different coaches, from whom I have learnt plenty, and I will add on from what I have learnt to the boys.

“I wouldn’t really like to comment [on who I’d like to mould my career on]; everyone has their own history. I’m still young in this coaching [journey], I’m willing to learn and learn, and it’s for people to see what I can offer.

“I wouldn’t choose and say I’d want to be like this coach, but I have worked with coaches like Manqoba and Steve Komphela, so it’s my dream to be like them as well," Mathiane concluded.