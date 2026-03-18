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Miguel Cardoso and Steve Komphela, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Seth Willis

Premier Soccer League tactician sets a target of becoming like ex-Kaizer Chiefs coach after getting the mandate to lead - 'It is my dream'

The South African top tier is growing every day, which has attracted investors and quality players at large. The technical teams in clubs are also giving their best to the playing unit in a bid to outshine their colleagues. This explains the stiff competition we have seen in the ongoing campaign, especially at the top of the table.

  • Steve Komphela and Manqoba Mngqithi, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage

    Mngqithi and Komphela's roles

    Manqoba Mngqithi and Steve Komphela have been serving the Premier Soccer League for decades, making an impact on the top-tier teams, players, and all stakeholders involved.

    Currently, the former is serving as Golden Arrows' head coach, while the former Kaizer Chiefs tactician is deputising Miguel Cardoso at Mamelodi Sundowns.

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  • Mamelodi Sundowns, Marumo Gallants, March 2026Backpage

    Mathiane continues hic coaching chapter

    Recently, Marumo Gallants suspended Alexandre Lafitte after an extended struggle for his team, and Matome Trevor Mathiane took over on an interim basis.

    The 37-year-old opted to join the coaching career after playing for 13 years; he has been serving the Gallants' DStv Diski Challenge squad.

    Mathiane has been in charge of Bahlabane Ba Ntwa in the last three games, including the recent 3-1 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday night at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

  • Matome Mathiane, Marumo GallantsBackpage

    Mathiane ready to emulate Komphela and Mngqithi

    “I think it was always my dream. Look at the teams I played for; I was always a leader. I was always a captain of those teams. It's always in me as a leader. I told myself maybe when I retire, this is what I want to do,” he told the media.

    “I believe I chose a job that is right for me and good for me, and I have now experienced it – I have been working with different coaches, from whom I have learnt plenty, and I will add on from what I have learnt to the boys.

    “I wouldn’t really like to comment [on who I’d like to mould my career on]; everyone has their own history. I’m still young in this coaching [journey], I’m willing to learn and learn, and it’s for people to see what I can offer.

    “I wouldn’t choose and say I’d want to be like this coach, but I have worked with coaches like Manqoba and Steve Komphela, so it’s my dream to be like them as well," Mathiane concluded.

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  • Junior Dion and Siyabonga Nhlapo, Marumo Gallants vs Golden Arrows, March 2026Backpagepix

    Mathiane's stats so far

    While in charge, Gallants have played three games, as mentioned before; they beat Chippa United 3-1 before falling 2-1 to Mngqithi's Arrows.

    The latest outing was against the defending champions, where they conceded three but managed to find the back of the net once.

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