Premier Soccer League star snubs Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs to join Stellenbosch

BackpagepixCeline AbrahamsPremier Soccer League star snubs Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs to join StellenboschPremier Soccer LeagueStellenbosch FCMamelodi Sundowns FCKaizer ChiefsLehlohonolo MojelaFormer TS Galaxy winger Lehlohonolo Mojela has officially joined the Cape Winelands outfit despite his recent plea for a Sundowns move. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowMojela impresses in the PSLAttracts interest from Sundowns & Chiefs The player signs for Stellenbosch Article continues below