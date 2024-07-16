Lehlohonolo Mojela of TS GalaxyBackpagepix
Celine Abrahams

Premier Soccer League star snubs Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs to join Stellenbosch

Premier Soccer LeagueStellenbosch FCMamelodi Sundowns FCKaizer ChiefsLehlohonolo Mojela

Former TS Galaxy winger Lehlohonolo Mojela has officially joined the Cape Winelands outfit despite his recent plea for a Sundowns move.

  • Mojela impresses in the PSL
  • Attracts interest from Sundowns & Chiefs 
  • The player signs for Stellenbosch 
