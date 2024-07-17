Premier Soccer League season to be delayed by new sponsor negotiations - report

BackpageSeth WillisPremier Soccer League season to be delayed by new sponsor negotiations - reportPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsMamelodi Sundowns FCOrlando PiratesCape Town City FCSuperSport UnitedMarumo GallantsRichards BayStellenbosch FCSekhukhune UnitedPolokwane CityTS GalaxyLamontville Golden ArrowsAmaZulu FCChippa UnitedRoyal AMFans in Mzansi may have to wait until the end of August to see their respective teams in PSL action due to sponsorship restructuring.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSABC Sport reveals PSL sponsorship negotiationsA betting firm wants to come on boardThe PSL's start date to be changed?Article continues below