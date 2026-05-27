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Premier Soccer League Promotion Playoffs - Cape Town City, Milford FC and Magesi battle it out for a spot in the top flight
Cape Town City 0 - 1 Milford FC
The Citizens' bid to reach the top league suffered a significant blow after they lost at home to Milford FC.
Milford, who had never beaten City previously, scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot after 20 minutes after goalkeeper Mickey van Hart fouled Mvelo Zinkakayo.
Magesi FC vs Cape Town City
Date: 30 May
Time: 15:00
Venue: Seshego Stadium
Milford FC vs Magesi
Date: 3 June
Time: 15:00
Venue: Richards Bay Stadium
Milford FC vs Cape Town City
Date: 6 June
Time: 15:00
Venue: Richards Bay Stadium
Cape Town City vs Magesi
Date: 10 June
Time: 15:00
Venue: Athlone Stadium
Magesi FC vs Milford FC
Date: 13 June
Time: 15:00
Venue: Seshego Stadium