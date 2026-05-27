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Premier Soccer League Promotion Playoffs - Cape Town City, Milford FC and Magesi battle it out for a spot in the top flight

Premier Soccer League
Premier Soccer League Qualification
Magesi FC vs Cape Town City FC
Magesi FC
Cape Town City FC
Milford FC vs Magesi FC
Milford FC
Cape Town City FC vs Magesi FC
Magesi FC vs Milford FC
Cape Town City FC vs Milford FC
Milford FC vs Cape Town City FC

The battle for the last, lucrative spot in the PSL 2025/26 season has begun. Three clubs are in with a chance, but only one of The Citizens, The Stallions or Dikwena tša Meetse can emerge victorious.

  • Cape Town City 0 - 1 Milford FC

    The Citizens' bid to reach the top league suffered a significant blow after they lost at home to Milford FC.

    Milford, who had never beaten City previously, scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot after 20 minutes after goalkeeper Mickey van Hart fouled Mvelo Zinkakayo.



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  • Magesi FC vs Cape Town City

    Date: 30 May

    Time: 15:00

    Venue: Seshego Stadium

  • Milford FC vs Magesi

    Date: 3 June

    Time: 15:00

    Venue: Richards Bay Stadium

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  • Milford FC vs Cape Town City

    Date: 6 June

    Time: 15:00

    Venue: Richards Bay Stadium

  • Cape Town City vs Magesi

    Date: 10 June

    Time: 15:00

    Venue: Athlone Stadium

  • Magesi FC vs Milford FC

    Date: 13 June

    Time: 15:00

    Venue: Seshego Stadium